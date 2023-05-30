Lourdes' Veldic rises to his level and powerfully returns to state tennis tournament

ROCHESTER — Marjan Veldic sees himself as having two opponents these days when he plays tennis. There is the guy across the net from him and there is also himself.

It’s often the latter who the star Rochester Lourdes senior battles most.

Veldic won both battles in the second set of his Section 1A title match with Schaeffer Academy junior Asher Monson on Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club.

With it, he’s headed with momentum and good feelings to the Class A state tournament June 8-9 at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Veldic, ranked No. 3 in the state, beat No. 10 Monson 6-3, 6-0. Veldic split with “himself,” not really pleased with how he performed in the first set when he struggled slightly with nerves.

But his play in set No. 2 had him smiling and talking optimistically about what’s in front of him.

“That second set, I started getting in a groove,” he said. “I realized that I have to focus on the match the entire time. In tennis, nothing is given to you. You have to go out and get it. You’ve got to want to win more than the other guy.”

With Veldic, a powerfully built 6-foot-4 and with a crushing first serve, it comes down to levels. He knows what he’s capable of and he also knows that he doesn’t always get there, particularly when he shows up tight.

That happened in the first set against Monson, who is headed to the state individual tennis tournament in singles for the second straight year, while Veldic is going for the third straight time.

Veldic believes that if he can rise to his potential, he could come away a state championship next week. But admits there is more “if” to him than he’d prefer. At least that has been his history.

He’s hoping he can stay at a high level now.

“That second set, I started trusting my strokes,” Veldic said. “I need to hit at the level that I know I can hit at and not be playing not to lose, but playing to win. There is just such a drastic level difference between my best and my worst levels. I need to find that top level to be at my best. I don’t feel much pressure to win. But I feel pressure to play well.”

Veldic entered the state tournament ranked No. 1 in singles last year and settled for third overall. As a sophomore, he landed fourth at state.

Monson didn’t have much success last year at state. But he believes this next chance will go much better.

“I feel like I am going in with a lot more experience this year,” said Monson, who along with his family is moving to Ohio this summer. That includes three siblings who play tennis at Schaeffer and his mom, Kady Monson, who coaches the team. “Last year I was a little bit shaken up because I didn’t know what to expect. This year, I’m older and more consistent.”

Tigers' Heise/Meincke prevail in doubles

Ryan Heise and Jack Meincke were listed as the No. 2 doubles seed in the Section 1A tournament.

But the Lake City duo wasn’t about to take a back seat to anyone. They knew what they had and were capable of.

Then they went out Tuesday morning and proved it at the Rochester Athletic Club. They did it by beating Lourdes’ No. 3 seed Jack Fitgerald and Ethan Hubbard 6-2, 6-3, then flying past surprising No. 5 seed Hamilton Brewer and Jon Besek (Winona Cotter) 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

Brewer and Besek had knocked off top seed Charlie Young and Evan Ritter 6-3, 7-6 in the semifinals.

Heise's win landed him back at state for the second straight year, both times in doubles. Meincke is going for the first time.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year,” said Heise, a 6-foot-9 senior who is best known for his star basketball abilities. “It is always so great to play at the RAC and to get all of the competition that is here. I felt like we could really do something here this year. We are both good singles players. But I knew we could play good doubles and win the section.”

Heise and Meincke were predictably at their best at the net. That’s the most natural place for both of them and an excellent spot for Heise to take full advantage of his 6-9 height.

“I felt really confident that if we played our game, we’d get to state,” Meincke said. “Ryan’s height makes a big difference and we both come to the net really well. If we stuck to hitting and then coming to the net, we felt really good about our chances.”

As the section runner up, Cotter’s Besek and Brewer will join Heise and Meincke at state.

SINGLES

Semifinals: Marjan Veldic (Lourdes) def. Noah Ryder (Schaeffer Academy) 6-0, 6-2; Asher Monson (Schaeffer Academy) def. Logan Granseth (Winona Cotter) 6-1, 6-0. Final: Veldic def. Asher Monson 6-3, 6-0. Third place: Granseth def. Ryder 6-4, 6-4.

DOUBLES

Semifinals: Jon Besek/Hamilton Brewer (Winona Cotter) def. Charlie Young/Evan Ritter (Lourdes) 6-3, 7-6; Ryan Heise/Jack Meincke (Lake City) def. Jack Fitzgerald/Ethan Hubbard (Lourdes) 6-2, 6-3. Final: Heise/Meincke def. Besek/Brewer 6-2, 6-1. Third place: Young/Ritter def. Fitzgerald/Hubbard 6-4, 6-2.

