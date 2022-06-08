SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lourdes outlasts Plainview-Elgin-Millville in nine innings to win section baseball title

In a rematch of last year's Section 1AA title game, Lourdes rallied past P-E-M 3-2 in nine innings to earn its first state berth since 2017.

Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Joe Sperry (14) holds up the trophy after the Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in nine innings to advance to the Class AA state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
June 07, 2022 09:36 PM
ROCHESTER — This time the advantage goes to the Lourdes baseball team.

A year ago the Eagles met Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AA title game and P-E-M had the advantage of being without a loss. The Bulldogs pulled out a victory in 10 innings to beat Lourdes and earn a state berth.

The pain lingered and was motivation for Lourdes since last spring. On Tuesday, the Eagles reversed roles with P-E-M. This time Lourdes was without a loss in the double-elimination tournament and it rallied to defeat P-E-M 3-2 in nine innings to secure its first state berth since 2017. P-E-M would have needed two wins to repeat as section champions.

“It feels so good,” Lourdes senior Joe Sperry said. “We worked so hard throughout the whole offseason and practice at just getting better every day. It hurt last year losing, and everyone knew that and everyone felt that. Everyone worked just so hard to get to this point.”

Sperry pitched four scoreless and hitless innings of relief to get the win, the ninth of the season for the right-hander.

“Hats off to them,” P-E-M coach Scott Flattum said. “They’ve been a great ballclub and we’re always chasing them. We got them last year, they got us this year.”

Lourdes held the Bulldogs without a run over the final eight innings of the game.

“I’m so proud of our players," Lourdes coach Dave Jenson said. "We really rallied together and picked each other up."

Lourdes tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI fielder's choice grounder by Gannon Fix. P-E-M left fielder Connor McGuire kept the game tied when he threw Fix out at home after a single by Brendan Davick with two outs.

Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Isaac Wenszell (22) reacts after hitting an RBI triple in the ninth inning to drive in what turned out to be the winning run in the Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in nine innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Eagles pushed across the winning run in the ninth. Sam Stanley walked with one out, stole second and scored on a triple by sophomore Isaac Wenzsell, a newcomer to Lourdes' starting lineup this season. Wenzsell said he went into the at-bat just trying to move Stanley over to third.

“But I got my pitch and I was able to sit on it and everything kind of went from there,” Wenzsell said.

Wenzsell had hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning to score Lourdes' first run and he made outs on his next three at-bats.

“He could have been frustrated,” Jenson said. “But he stuck with his approach, smoked that triple to left-center and gave us a game-winning RBI.”

Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Carson Reeve (4) throws a pitch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in nine innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

P-E-M had scored both of its runs in the first inning when Johnny Evers hit a two-run single. After that, Lourdes senior lefty Carter Wenzsell settled in and threw four shutout innings before Sperry came on to shut down P-E-M.

“We just stayed composed and within ourselves, not letting one pitch define what the ballgame was going to be," Sperry said.

Lefty Carson Reeve also had a strong start for P-E-M. He held the Eagles to two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

“Huge credit to them for their pitching effort and huge credit to our guys, especially Carter Wenzsell for giving us five strong innings,” Jenson said.

Both teams also made some stellar plays on defense. Lourdes left fielder Seth Haight made two stunning running catches on the warning track to rob the Bulldogs of an extra-base hit each time. McGuire threw a runner out at home for P-E-M, shortstop Jason Feils robbed Sperry of a hit with a strong play in the hole, and center fielder Baden Fenton doubled off a runner at second after catching a line drive.

Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Seth Haight (16) shows the ball after making a stellar catch during the Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in nine innings to advance to the Class AA state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I think defensively it was one of the best game’s I’ve seen,” Flattum said.

“We knew they were going to battle and they put themselves in good positions,” Jenson said. “And we just made plays defensively, which was great.”

P-E-M closes the season 17-9 and had a strong overall season for its teams in boys sports. About half the baseball players played key roles for the football team that reached the Class AA state finals and a there were a number of players that were also on the basketball team that reached the Section 1AA title game.

“We’ve got some great athletes over here, too,” Flattum said.

Lourdes (18-4) will take an eight-game winning streak into the Class AA state tournament, which begins next Tuesday in St. Cloud.

“All the credit goes to the seniors, every day getting people out of bed, telling them to work to get better,” Isaac Wenzsell said.

Lourdes 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2
Lourdes#100#001#001#—#3#7#1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville#200#000#000#—#2#5#1
Lourdes: Cam Powell 1 R; Sam Schneider 1-for-3; Sam Stanley 1-for-4, 2 R, 1 SB; Nick Bowron 1-for-3, 1 2B; Gannon Fix 1 RBI; Joe Sperry 2-for-3; Brendan Davick 1-for-3; Isaac Wenszell 1-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Carter Wenszell 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Joe Sperry (WP) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Baden Fenton 1 R; Jason Feils 1-for-4, 1 SB; Matthew Keller 1-for-4, 1 R; Connor McGuire 1-for-3; Johhny Evers 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Jameston Brinkman 1-for-3. Pitchers: Carson Reeve 6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 K; Matthew Keller (LP) 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
