Sports | Prep

Lourdes with a complete package in win over Z-M

Lourdes defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42-0 on Senior Night Friday to improve to 2-5 on the season heading into next week's regular-season finale.

101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7109.jpg
Lourdes' Seth Haight (22) carries the ball during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 15, 2021 10:05 PM
Lourdes has had a lot of tough games this season, so the Eagles reveled in Friday's 42-0 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The victory came on Senior Night as Lourdes, which has played three ranked teams this season, improved to 2-5 both overall and in the Southeast District. Z-M drops to 1-6 overall and in district play.

“The energy was great out here and keeping the train moving was great,” Lourdes senior running back/linebacker Noah Wieneke said.

101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-03905.jpg
Lourdes players huddle before a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“It feels great to win as a team,” Lourdes senior running back/linebacker Abe Gapinski added. “After facing so much adversity and losing some heartbreakers, it just feels so good to get a win together.”

The Eagles set the tone early as the defense got a three-and-out to start the game. The special team then had a partially blocked punt which set up a short drive which quarterback Luke Bilger capped with a 2-yard touchdown run.

“What’s great about that is we were able to capitalize,” Kessler said. “That was critical; for the most part of the year we haven’t been able to capitalize on those.

Lourdes scored on its first three possessions of the game, all in the first quarter, to bolt to a 21-0 lead. Gapinski capped a 77-yard drive with a 6-yard run to make the score 14-0 and Cameron Powell then intercepted a pass to set up Bigler's second short TD run of the quarter.

“We came out of the gate right away and played well in all three phases,” Kessler said. “It was great to play a complete game. That’s what I’m most excited about.”

101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7216.jpg
Lourdes' Abe Gapinski (6) carries the ball during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lourdes rushed for 223 yards in the game and had four players rush for TDs, and five run for between 24 and 80 yards. Gapinski had the high rushing total.

“It’s a great thing to have so many guys producing on offense,” Gapinski said. “It feels good to have a lot of guys who can do good things with the ball.”

Braden Mlenar, who split time at QB with Bigler, was 3-for-4 passing for 75 yards, including a 17-yard scoring strike to Brendan Davick right before the half.

The Eagles also had a big game on defense as they held Z-M to just 126 yards and forced three turnovers.

“Our D-line got a good push so we have to give it to the D-line for that,” Wieneke said.

Gapinski said all the big plays helped the Eagles keep their energy level high in the contest.

“I think it was the excitement after plays,” Gapinski said. “We were all celebrating and cheering each other on. I think that gave us energy to get the win.”

101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7499.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Brody Befort (6) is brought down by a group of Lourdes defenders during a high school football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The Lourdes defense had three fourth-down stops during the game. Carter Wenszell stopped one fourth-and-2 play with a tackle for loss while Eli Haight intercepted a pass to stop another drive. Haight also recovered a fumble to set up a 6-yard Lourdes TD drive in the third quarter.

“The defense needs to continue to play well as we move on,” Kessler said. “I’m just happy for our seniors and we have to keep the momentum going.”

After playing in some tough games this season, the Eagles believe they are ready for a strong postseason push.

“We got a taste of this momentum and we just have to keep going now,” Wieneke said. “We just have to keep our energy high and keep believing in each other.”

Lourdes will play at Pine Island on Wednesday in the regular-season finale. That game will likely determine the No. 4 and 5 seeds in the upcoming Section 1AAA playoffs, with the Eagles and Panthers also likely to meet in the section quarterfinals. The final game of the regular season, on a short week, will mark team’s playing three games in 10 or 11 days.

“It’s tough for everybody, but that’s Minnesota high school football,” Kessler said.

LOURDES 42, ZUMBROTA-MAZPPA 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0-0-0-0 — 0

Lourdes 21-7-7-7 — 42

First quarter

Lour — Luke Bigler 2 run (Aidan Jahns kick), 8:33.

Lour — Abe Gapinski 8 run (Jahns kick), 3:00.

Lour — Luke Bigler 1 run (Jahns kick), 0:43.

Second quarter

Lour — Brendan Davick 17 pass from Braden Mlenar (Jahns kick), 0:25.

Third quarter

Lour — Seth Haight 2 run (Jahns kick), 1:35.

Fourth quarter

Lour — Trevor Heindel 6 run (Jahns kick), 7:14.

TEAM TOTALS

Z-M Lourdes

First downs 8 — 15

Total net yards 126 — 298

Rushes-yards 27-112 — 44-223

Passing yards 14 — 75

Comp.-att.-int. 5-18-2 — 4-5-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 — 3-2

Penalties-yds. 3-30 — 6-75

Punts-avg. 4-27.1 — 2-34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Z-M — Brady Befort 11-88, Tre Hamilton 11-29, Connor Preston 4-22, Zane Angerman 1-(-27). Lourdes — Abe Gapinski 13-80, Braden Mlenar 7-45, Seth Haight 7-36, Luke Bigler 7-30, Trevor Heindel 4-24, Eli Haight 2-6, Noah Wieneke 2-4, Anthony Roberts 2-(-2).

Passing

Z-M — Zane Angerman 5 comp.-18 att.-2 int., 14 yards. Lourdes — Braden Mlenar 3-4-0, 75 yards, 1 TD; Luke Bigler 1-1-0, 16 yards.

Receiving

Z-M — Conner Preston 2-13, Egan Ladewig 2-3, Tre Hamilton 1-(-2). Lourdes — Sam Stanley 3-58, Brendan Davick 1-17.

101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7364.jpg
1/15: Lourdes fans cheer on their team during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7114.jpg
2/15: Lourdes' Luke Bigler (2) carries the ball during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7167.jpg
3/15: Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Zane Angerman (3) winds up for a pass during a high school football game against Lourdes Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7396.jpg
4/15: Lourdes' Seth Haight (22) carries the ball during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7137.jpg
5/15: Lourdes' Luke Bigler (2) is brought down in the end zone for a touchdown by Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Ryan Lexvold (also 2) during a high school football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7302.jpg
6/15: Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Tre Hamilton (1) carries the ball during a high school football game against Lourdes Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7237.jpg
7/15: Lourdes' Abe Gapinski (6) carries the ball during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7273.jpg
8/15: Lourdes' Matt Mahoney (63) recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7323.jpg
9/15: Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Tre Hamilton (1) is brought down by a group of Lourdes defenders during a high school football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-03950.jpg
10/15: Lourdes cheerleader Anna Fillmore, a senior, cheers on her team during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-03843.jpg
11/15: Lourdes' Cameron Powell (1) takes the field before a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-03151.jpg
12/15: Lourdes seniors are recognized before a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7042.jpg
13/15: Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Tre Hamilton (1) carries the ball during a high school football game against Lourdes Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-7073.jpg
14/15: Lourdes' Luke Bigler (2) carries the ball during a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
101521-LOURDES-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-FOOTBALL-03143.jpg
15/15: Lourdes fans take to the stands before a high school football game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Z-M 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

