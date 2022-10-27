Lourdes' Witter sails into Class A state individual tennis semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — Lourdes senior star Ryann Witter raced into the Class A state individual girls tennis semifinals on Thursday, blasting both of her opponents at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

Witter won 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. The tournament’s No. 2 seed, Witter will next face No. 3 Ella Sell of Pine City in Friday’s 8 a.m. semifinals. The championship is at 11:30 a.m. A meeting with No. 1 seed Isabelle Einess is expected in the final for whoever wins between Witter and Sell.

Winona Cotter’s Olivia Moore dropped her first-round match.

The Lourdes doubles team of Elyse Palen and Caroline Daly won both of their matches. The second one was difficult, with the No. 5-seeded Eagles duo battling back to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. They will next play No. 1-seeded Petra Lyon and Witt Mehbod of Breck in the semifinals.

Lourdes’ Taylor Elliott and Erin Witter were defeated 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.

Mayo's Loftus sisters reach semis

In the Class AA state tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center, Mayo’s powerful doubles team of sisters Claire Loftus and Aoife Loftus had an expectedly easy time in the first two rounds. They won 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Claire Loftus is the No. 6-ranked player in the state.

The Loftus sisters will play Minnetonka’s No. 2 seed of Emilija Medziukaite and Maddie Prondzinski in Friday’s 8 a.m. semifinals. The Loftus sisters are the tournament’s No. 3 seed.

Losing in Thursday’s first round was the Mayo doubles team of Keely Ryder and Malea Diehn, falling 6-3, 6-2. Mayo’s Ana Medina also lost in the singles first round, 6-0, 6-1.

CLASS A

• At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Results

(Rochester, other Section One)

Singles

First round: Ryann Witter (Lourdes) def. Ronnie Noska (Staples-Motley) 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Rutten (Staples-Motley) def. Olivia Moore (Winona Cotter) 6-0, 6-1. Quarterfinals: Witter (Lourdes) def. Chloe Brandt (LeSueur-Henderson) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

First round: Elyse Palen/Caroline Daly (Lourdes) def. Claire Lowry/Kayla Jahn (Lac Qui Parle Vall/Daw-B) 6-0, 6-1; Greta Johnson/Chloe Alley (Minnehaha Academy) def. Taylor Elliott/Erin Witter (Lourdes) 6-1, 6-0. Quarterfinals: Palen/Daly (Lourdes) def. Karlee Prahl/Ryanna Steinhaus (Litchfield) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

CLASS AA

• At U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center

Results

(Rochester)

Singles

First round: Nicola Santoni (Edina) def. Ana Medina (Mayo) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

First round: Karina Elvstrom/Meghan Jurgens (Minnetonka) def. Keely Ryder/Malea Diehn (Mayo) 6-3, 6-2; Claire Loftus/Aoife Loftus (Mayo) def. Reese Keller/Broooklyn Keller (Hastings) 6-2, 6-0. Quarterfinals: C. Loftus/A. Loftus (Mayo) def. Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky (Mounds View) 6-2, 6-0.

