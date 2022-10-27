SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lourdes' Witter sails into Class A state individual tennis semifinals

Lourdes senior tennis star Ryann Witter easily won both of her matches Thursday in the Class A state girls tennis tournament. In Class AA, Mayo's Loftus sisters also had an easy time in doubles in the first two rounds.

Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Ryann Witter returns a ball during a No. 1 singles Section 1A championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. On Thursday, Witter easily won both of her first two matches in the state individual tournament at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 27, 2022 04:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNEAPOLIS — Lourdes senior star Ryann Witter raced into the Class A state individual girls tennis semifinals on Thursday, blasting both of her opponents at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

Witter won 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. The tournament’s No. 2 seed, Witter will next face No. 3 Ella Sell of Pine City in Friday’s 8 a.m. semifinals. The championship is at 11:30 a.m. A meeting with No. 1 seed Isabelle Einess is expected in the final for whoever wins between Witter and Sell.

Also Read
Lourdes photo.jpg
Prep
Collection: MSHSL State Team Championships by School
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
October 27, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Winona girls can't keep up with No. 1 seed Mahtomedi
Mahtomedi scored three times in the first half and ran off with a 5-1 win over Winona, which was making its first state tournament appearance.
October 27, 2022 12:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville football
Prep
High school football Section 1 playoff schedules
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
October 26, 2022 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Winona Cotter’s Olivia Moore dropped her first-round match.

The Lourdes doubles team of Elyse Palen and Caroline Daly won both of their matches. The second one was difficult, with the No. 5-seeded Eagles duo battling back to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. They will next play No. 1-seeded Petra Lyon and Witt Mehbod of Breck in the semifinals.

Lourdes’ Taylor Elliott and Erin Witter were defeated 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo's Loftus sisters reach semis

In the Class AA state tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center, Mayo’s powerful doubles team of sisters Claire Loftus and Aoife Loftus had an expectedly easy time in the first two rounds. They won 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Claire Loftus is the No. 6-ranked player in the state.

The Loftus sisters will play Minnetonka’s No. 2 seed of Emilija Medziukaite and Maddie Prondzinski in Friday’s 8 a.m. semifinals. The Loftus sisters are the tournament’s No. 3 seed.

Losing in Thursday’s first round was the Mayo doubles team of Keely Ryder and Malea Diehn, falling 6-3, 6-2. Mayo’s Ana Medina also lost in the singles first round, 6-0, 6-1.

CLASS A

• At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Results

(Rochester, other Section One)

Singles

ADVERTISEMENT

First round: Ryann Witter (Lourdes) def. Ronnie Noska (Staples-Motley) 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Rutten (Staples-Motley) def. Olivia Moore (Winona Cotter) 6-0, 6-1. Quarterfinals: Witter (Lourdes) def. Chloe Brandt (LeSueur-Henderson) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

First round: Elyse Palen/Caroline Daly (Lourdes) def. Claire Lowry/Kayla Jahn (Lac Qui Parle Vall/Daw-B) 6-0, 6-1; Greta Johnson/Chloe Alley (Minnehaha Academy) def. Taylor Elliott/Erin Witter (Lourdes) 6-1, 6-0. Quarterfinals: Palen/Daly (Lourdes) def. Karlee Prahl/Ryanna Steinhaus (Litchfield) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

CLASS AA

• At U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center

Results

(Rochester)

Singles

ADVERTISEMENT

First round: Nicola Santoni (Edina) def. Ana Medina (Mayo) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

First round: Karina Elvstrom/Meghan Jurgens (Minnetonka) def. Keely Ryder/Malea Diehn (Mayo) 6-3, 6-2; Claire Loftus/Aoife Loftus (Mayo) def. Reese Keller/Broooklyn Keller (Hastings) 6-2, 6-0. Quarterfinals: C. Loftus/A. Loftus (Mayo) def. Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky (Mounds View) 6-2, 6-0.

Related Topics: 2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS GIRLS TENNISROCHESTERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLWINONA AREA
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball
Prep
Section 1 volleyball playoff schedules, results
FIRST ROUND
October 26, 2022 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 26, 2022 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section 1AAAA volleyball results for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 26, 2022 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Section 1AAA volleyball results for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 26, 2022 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports