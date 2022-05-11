Lund, Gordon guide Century to third place in girls True Team meet

LAKEVILLE — Century finished third in the Section 1AAA True Team girls track-and-field meet on Tuesday at Lakeville South, behind winning team Lakeville South and second-place Farmington.

The Panthers, who represented Rochester’s best chance to win the section title, scored 911 points. Lakeville South had 1,032.5 and Farmington 928.5. Lakeville South now advances to the Class AAA State True-Team meet.

Mayo’s Hannah Hanson had the biggest day among Rochester athletes. The junior all-around athletic star was first in the 100 hurdles (14.86), first in the 300 hurdles (44.77) and first in the triple jump 37-feet-2 3/4. Mayo landed eighth in the 10-team meet with a 635 total. John Marshall was 10th (201).

Century’s top individual performers were Megan Lund and Penelopea Gordon. Lund was second in the 100 (12.69) and the 200 (26.45) and ran a leg on Century’s winning 4x100 relay team. That foursome of Favor Omoijuanfo, Madson Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner and Lund finished in 48.77. Gordon was second in the 400 (59.52), second in the 800 (2:19.97) and ran a leg on Century’s winning 4x400 relay team. It consisted of Sophia Comfere, Madison Ohm, Addison Clarey and Gordon. They were timed in 4:06.79.

Lindner was also second in the triple jump (35-2) and third in the long jump (16-8). Century’s Adeline Crow was second in the 3,200 (11:43.00) and Elise Jensen was second in the discus (125-10).

SECTION 1AAA TRUE TEAM

• At Lakeville South

Team scores

Lakeville South 1,032.5, Farmington 928.5, Century 911, Mankato West 805, Owatonna 778, Lakeville North 730.5, New Prague 697, Mayo 635, Northfield 608.5, John Marshall 201.

Individual results

(Winner; Rochester top 10 finishers)

100 — 1. Lauren Reynolds (LN) 12.51; 2. Megan Lund (C) 12.69; 4. Favor Omoijuanfo (C) 12.77; 9. Alana Acker (JM) 12.93. 200 — 1. Marianah Scott (Farm) 26.10; 3. Megan Lund (C) 26.45. 400 — 1. Clara Lippert (N) 59.44; 2. Penelope Gordon (C) 59.52; 4. Addison Clarey (C) 1:00.57; 6. Shannon Chen (M) 1:01.03. 800 — 1. 1. Lauren Lansing (Farm) 2:19.93; 2. Penelopoea Gordon (C) 2:19.97; 4. Shannon Chen (M) 2:26.32; 7. Sophia Travuco (C) 2:31.06; 8. Sophia Comfere (C) 2:31.25. 1,600 — 1. Lauren Lansing (Farm) 5:22.59; 6. Jazzlyn Hanenberger (C) 5:37.23; 7. Amelia Decker (M) 5:39.86. 3,200 — 1. Claire Vukovics (LS) 11:39.76; 2. Adeline Crow (C) 11:43.00; 4. Abigail Tri (JM) 11:53.09; 7. Catherine Stacy (M) 12:31.26. 100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Hanson (M) 14.86; 8. Annie Church (C) 16.78. 300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Hanson (M) 44.77.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Century (Favor Omoijuanfo, Madson Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner, Megan Lund) 48.77; 6. Mayo 51.49; 9. JM 55.71. 4x200 — 1. Owatonna 1:46.47; 2. Century 1:47.04; 8. JM 1:58.37; 9. Mayo 1:59.32. 4x400 — 1. Century (Sophia Comfere, Madison Ohm, Addison Clarey, Penelopea Gordon) 4:06.79; 6. Mayo 4:12.33. 4x800 — 1. Century (Sophie Comfere, Madison Ohm, Ellie Flodstrom, Sophia Trabuco) 10:06.96; 9. Mayo 11:11.77.

Field events

High jump — 1. Jada Mitchell (LS) 5-2; 8. (tie) Alana Acker (JM) 4-8; Jadyn Lester (M) 4-8. Long jump — 1. Abigail Ryan (Farm) 17-4 1/2; 3. Sarrah Lindner (C) 16-8; 7. Farah Salama (M) 15-10 1/2. Discus — 1. Shelby Svien (N) 138-9; 2. Elise Jensen (C) 125-10; 5. Bailey Kloe (C) 107-8; 9. Ayla Larson (M) 100-4. Shot put — 1. Whitley Ronn (LS) 37-10 1/4; 3. Erica Matey (M) 36-11; 10. Elise Jensen (C) 32-2 1/4. Pole vault — 1. Jenna Sikel (MW) 11-0; 3. Madison Habberstd (C) 10-0. Triple jump — 1. Hannah Hanson (M) 37-2 3/4; 2. Sarrah Lindner (C) 35-2; 8. Ava Gjervik (C) 32-7 1/2.

