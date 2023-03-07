Lyle/Austin Pacelli all-time leading scorer Koak too much for Fillmore Central

(This story will be updated later tonight.)

ROCHESTER — Buay Koak scored 28 points and hit four 3-pointers and Jake Truckenmiller buried five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 4 seed Lyle/Austin Pacelli to a 72-52 win over No. 5 Fillmore Central in the Section 1A boys basketball semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium on Monday.

Koak, the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,200 points, took over just into the second half against the Falcons, connecting on consecutive 3-pointers. The Athletics (23-5 overall) had led 34-24 at halftime. Koak’s quick outburst in the second half gave them a 15-point lead and L/AP was never threatened again.

Fillmore Central was paced by Bryce Carlson’s five 3-pointers and 17 points. Luke Hellickson added 16 points.

The Athletics, who will play No. 1 ranked Goodhue in Saturday’s 11 a.m. semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium, also got 18 points and five 3-pointers from guard Jake Truckenmiller. Mac Nelson added 16 points.

Fillmore Central finished its season 17-11.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 72, Fillmore Central 52

FILLMORE CENTRAL (52)

Luke Hellickson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 8 P; Dillon O’Connor 9 P; Matthew Marzolf 2 P; Bryce Corson 17 P, 5 3-PT.

LYLE-AUSTIN-PACELLI (72)

Jake Truckenmiller 18 P, 5 3-PT; Mac Nelson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Landon Meyer 7 P; David Christianson 1 P; Buay Koak 28 P, 4 3-PT; Dylan Christianson 2 P.

Halftime: LAP 35, FC 24.

Free throws: FC 11-17, LAP 10-22.

Three-point goals: FC 7, LAP 11.

