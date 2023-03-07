99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Lyle/Austin Pacelli all-time leading scorer Koak too much for Fillmore Central

Buay Koak scored 28 points and Lyle/Austin Pacelli pulled away from Fillmore Central for a comfortable win in the Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinals.

Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak (34) goes up for a shot defended by Fillmore Central’s Lulke Hellickson during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 06, 2023 09:57 PM

(This story will be updated later tonight.)

ROCHESTER — Buay Koak scored 28 points and hit four 3-pointers and Jake Truckenmiller buried five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 4 seed Lyle/Austin Pacelli to a 72-52 win over No. 5 Fillmore Central in the Section 1A boys basketball semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium on Monday.

Koak, the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,200 points, took over just into the second half against the Falcons, connecting on consecutive 3-pointers. The Athletics (23-5 overall) had led 34-24 at halftime. Koak’s quick outburst in the second half gave them a 15-point lead and L/AP was never threatened again.

Fillmore Central was paced by Bryce Carlson’s five 3-pointers and 17 points. Luke Hellickson added 16 points.

Also Read
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball on March 6, 2023
Lyle-Pacelli defeated Fillmore Central 72-52 in a Section 1A quarterfinal on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
March 06, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Prep
Goodhue's Opsahl refuses to let his team's season die
Senior 6-foot-7 point guard Will Opsahl did it all Monday as No. 1 ranked Goodhue pushed past upset-minded Rushford-Peterson in the Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinals.
March 06, 2023 08:25 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lake City, Lourdes Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Lake City, Lourdes Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball on March 6, 2023
Lake City defeated Lourdes 60-49 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
March 06, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

The Athletics, who will play No. 1 ranked Goodhue in Saturday’s 11 a.m. semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium, also got 18 points and five 3-pointers from guard Jake Truckenmiller. Mac Nelson added 16 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fillmore Central finished its season 17-11.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 72, Fillmore Central 52
FILLMORE CENTRAL (52)
Luke Hellickson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 8 P; Dillon O’Connor 9 P; Matthew Marzolf 2 P; Bryce Corson 17 P, 5 3-PT.
LYLE-AUSTIN-PACELLI (72)
Jake Truckenmiller 18 P, 5 3-PT; Mac Nelson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Landon Meyer 7 P; David Christianson 1 P; Buay Koak 28 P, 4 3-PT; Dylan Christianson 2 P.
Halftime: LAP 35, FC 24.
Free throws: FC 11-17, LAP 10-22.
Three-point goals: FC 7, LAP 11.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Mayo, Century boys basketball
Prep
Boys basketball: 10 players to watch in Section 1AAAA, 1AAA playoffs
March 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Caledonia/Houston's Tucker Ginther takes tough love to a state wrestling title
March 05, 2023 01:25 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
austin packers logo
Prep
Austin girls are back in Section 1AAA championship game
March 04, 2023 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Dennis.JPG
Local
Rochester council votes to censure member
March 06, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Austin Joseph Fisher
Local
Cannon Falls man sentenced to one year in jail for serial sex assaults in Olmsted County
March 06, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel
Local
Cannon Falls man avoids jail time for drunk driving crash that broke passenger's back
March 06, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
unnamed.jpg
Local
Olmsted County GOP to unveil new leadership and new vision at rally to be held Tuesday
March 06, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle