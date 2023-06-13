Lyle/Austin Pacelli rides 12 strikeouts by VaDeer to advance to state semifinals

ST. CLOUD — It wasn’t a masterpiece by the likely most powerful pitcher in the Class A state baseball tournament. But it was good enough by strong-armed Hunter VaDeer to push Lyle/Austin Pacelli to a 4-3 win over Hinckley-Finlayson in the quarterfinals at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday afternoon.

VaDeer, a flame-throwing right-hander, struck out 11 batters in 6 1/3 innings. That now gives him 115 strikeouts in 49 innings this season, or just over two an inning.

The only glitch for VaDeer on Tuesday was his control. He hit three batters and threw more than 100 pitches. Isaac Nelsen came in to relieve him with none on and one out in the top of the sixth inning. Nelsen walked a batter, struck one out and then watched as L/AP catcher Logyn Brooks threw a strike down to second base, catching the Jaguars’ Chase Klar as he attempted to steal. That ended the game, sending the Athletics to the state semifinals.

No. 3 seed L/AP, now 23-1, will take on No. 2 seed New Ulm Cathedral at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the semis, again at Joe Faber Field. The winner moves on to the 10 a.m. Friday championship game at CHS Field in St. Paul, home of the St. Paul Saints.

This is L/AP’s first trip to state since becoming a cooperative in 1990.

The Athletics scored first on Wednesday, using an RBI triple by VaDeer.

Later, after Hinckley-Finlayson went up 3-1 with three runs in the top of the third which had been aided by VaDeer hitting two batters, the Athletics bounced right back in their half the inning, scoring three runs of their own. They got help with those, as L/AP took advantage of an infield error by the Jaguars and two outfield miscues. The Athletics’ final of those three runs came on a wild pitch.

L/AP, which had five hits, left the bases loaded in the first and third innings.

Hinckley-Finlayson totaled three hits on the afternoon.

Game summary: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2023-06/2023%20A%20Baseball%20HF%20LP%20QF.pdf

