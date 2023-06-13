99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Lyle/Austin Pacelli rides 12 strikeouts by VaDeer to advance to state semifinals

Lyle/Austin Pacelli ace pitcher Hunter VaDeer struck out 12 as the Athletics beat Hinckley-Finlayson 4-3 in the Class A state baseball tournament.

060623- 1A Baseball Championship
Lyle/Austin Pacelli's Hunter VaDeer (7) is greeted by his teammates after scoring a run during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 3:49 PM

ST. CLOUD — It wasn’t a masterpiece by the likely most powerful pitcher in the Class A state baseball tournament. But it was good enough by strong-armed Hunter VaDeer to push Lyle/Austin Pacelli to a 4-3 win over Hinckley-Finlayson in the quarterfinals at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday afternoon.

VaDeer, a flame-throwing right-hander, struck out 11 batters in 6 1/3 innings. That now gives him 115 strikeouts in 49 innings this season, or just over two an inning.

Find more news important to you

The only glitch for VaDeer on Tuesday was his control. He hit three batters and threw more than 100 pitches. Isaac Nelsen came in to relieve him with none on and one out in the top of the sixth inning. Nelsen walked a batter, struck one out and then watched as L/AP catcher Logyn Brooks threw a strike down to second base, catching the Jaguars’ Chase Klar as he attempted to steal. That ended the game, sending the Athletics to the state semifinals.

No. 3 seed L/AP, now 23-1, will take on No. 2 seed New Ulm Cathedral at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the semis, again at Joe Faber Field. The winner moves on to the 10 a.m. Friday championship game at CHS Field in St. Paul, home of the St. Paul Saints.

This is L/AP’s first trip to state since becoming a cooperative in 1990.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletics scored first on Wednesday, using an RBI triple by VaDeer.

Later, after Hinckley-Finlayson went up 3-1 with three runs in the top of the third which had been aided by VaDeer hitting two batters, the Athletics bounced right back in their half the inning, scoring three runs of their own. They got help with those, as L/AP took advantage of an infield error by the Jaguars and two outfield miscues. The Athletics’ final of those three runs came on a wild pitch.

L/AP, which had five hits, left the bases loaded in the first and third innings.

Hinckley-Finlayson totaled three hits on the afternoon.

Game summary: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2023-06/2023%20A%20Baseball%20HF%20LP%20QF.pdf

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Monday, June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060623- 1A Baseball Championship
Prep
Lyle/Pacelli baseball team makes program history and memories by earning state berth
June 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
MAYO.GOLF.CHAMPS.23.jpeg
Prep
Why the Mayo boys golf team is at state for the first time in more than 20 years
June 12, 2023 07:51 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Surgery Workers Deliver Petition
Health
SEIU to file unfair labor practices complaint against Mayo Clinic following surgical staff petition
June 13, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
a79276df634f3c8616f92de975e22dda.jpg
Local
Staff refutes Rochester council members' claims related to rapid-transit costs
June 13, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Answer Man logo
Business
A little security has one reader asking questions
June 13, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Towers Condominiums
Business
Investigators to use limited 'demolition' in Rochester Towers to inspect more concrete columns
June 13, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger