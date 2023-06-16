Lyle/Pacelli comes up just short in Class A state baseball championship game

This article will be updated later today with additional quotes and information.

ST. PAUL — A season of stellar accomplishments has ended just short of the ultimate goal for the Lyle/Austin Pacelli baseball team.

The Athletics were possibly just a hit away from winning the Class A state championship on Friday, but instead L/P had to settle as the runner-up with a heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Fosston in the title game.

No. 3 seed Lyle/Pacelli (24-2) trailed 3-1 going to the top of the seventh. The Athletics loaded the bases with no outs, but could manage just one run when Hunter VaDeer walked with the bases loaded and one out.

“Just one hit, bases loaded, it’s probably something we’re going to be thinking of the rest of our lives,” Lyle/Pacelli senior Tre Anderson said. “But we’ve got to just keep going.”

After walking in a run, Fosston pitcher Carson Bushee, who started the inning in relief of his brother Hudson, got a strikeout and ground out to end the threat and game. It gave the Greyhounds (24-4), the No. 4 seed, their first state championship in baseball.

VaDeer had two of L/P's six hits. The Athletics scored their first run in the sixth as Isaac Nelsen, the winning pitcher in the state semifinals, hit a sacrifice fly to cut Fosston's lead to 2-1.

The Greyhounds got what proved to be a big insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Aaron Norland's two-out RBI double.

Mac Neson, who had seen limited duty on the mound this year, had a strong outing for L/P. He allowed just five hits and two earned runs.

"He pitched a great game," L/P coach Brock Meyer said.

L/P was making its first state appearance in baseball since the program co-op for sports back in 1997-98.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli Fosston 1

Lyle/Pacelli#00#001#1#—#2#6#1

Fosston#010#101#x#—#3#5#1

No. 3 Lyle/Pacelli: Landon Meyer 1-for-4; Jake Truckenmiller 1-for-4; Isaac Nelsen 1RBI; Hunter VaDeer 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Logyn Brooks 1-for-2; Jack Klingfus 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitcher: Mac Nelson 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

No. 4 Fosston: Carson Boushee 1 R; Breckin Levin 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R; Aaron Norland 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Zach Theis 1 RBI; Aiden Wolfe 1-for-2. Pitchers: Hudson Boushee (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Carson Boushee (Sv) 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER 2 BB, 2 K.

Fosston defeats Lyle/Pacelli 3-2 to win Class A baseball state championship. L/P loaded bases with no outs in 7th, but scored just 1 run. pic.twitter.com/YxBAaUO6WL — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) June 16, 2023