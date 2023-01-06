Lyle/Pacelli's dynamic Koak more than just a scorer

AUSTIN — Buay Koak is a natural when it comes to scoring on the basketball court. He has a few skills outside of basketball as well.

Koak is in his fifth year as a starter for the Lyle/Austin Pacelli boys basketball team. He was already the all-time leading scorer in the L/P boys’ program heading into this season with 1,677 points.

He is closing in on the 2,000-point mark and has his sights set on L/P’s all-time scoring mark in basketball, which is currently held by current RCTC player Olivia Christianson, with more than 2,200 points.

“Hopefully I can become the all-time leading scorer for both boys and girls,” he said. “That’s the hope.”

He is less than 400 points away from that very reachable goal. Koak is averaging more than 20 points per game this season and he features a well-rounded offensive game. At 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he has the ability to post up smaller players. He also has the explosiveness to dribble inside, which he combines with solid mid-range shooting and the ability to knock down 3-point shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s tough to defend on the inside and he handles the ball well,” L/P coach Carl Truckenmiller said. “He’s just an all-around great athlete.

“He drives to the rim well and if you give him an open look, he’ll dunk it on you. In Class A ball, that’s kind of special.”

At Lyle/Pacelli, Koak also has been tasked to play every offensive position and some point. He has played mostly shooting guard and small forward during the AAU season.

“I like having that (ability) to be able to do everything on the floor,” he said. “... I don’t do a lot of fancy dribble moves, I just do quick, efficient moves to get myself open and shoot off the dribble.”

Active in school, the community and church

Koak, who attends Austin Pacelli High School, is very active when he steps away from sports (he also competes in track and field). He has appeared in several plays at Pacelli, he volunteers for a number of school charity projects, has been a youth camp counselor and is also very involved in church activities.

“I try to keep pretty active,” he said.

Active is also a good way to describe him on the basketball court. Being a focal point for the L/P offense, he always draws plenty of attention from opposing teams.

Truckenmiller said despite his scoring prowess, Koak is a very unselfish player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just try to get everyone involved on offense,” Koak said. “I know a lot of teams are going to close in on me, especially when I get the ball down low so I just always try to find the open guy and make the extra pass on the play.”

The Athletics have several other very solid scorers, including Jake Truckenmiller and Mac Nelson.

“He’s just a dynamic player and he isn’t really selfish, he’s a team player,” coach Truckenmiller said.

Koak is known for his offensive ability, but he has always taken a great deal of pride in his defensive play. His stellar defense was on full display in last week’s one-point loss to Hayfield. Koak held high-scoring guard Isaac Matti, one of the top area players, to just two points in the contest.

“I don’t want to let the person I’m guarding score on me and I don’t want to let my team down,” Koak said. “And I don’t want to let myself down, too.”

Koak said playing AAU basketball in the summer — he plays for the Rochester-based Minnesota Lightning — has helped him grow defensively as he gets to guard a wide range of talented offensive players.

Koak has high hopes of playing men’s college basketball. He has been getting a lot of looks from Division III schools in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He is also a very strong student with a near-perfect grade-point average.

“I’m still trying to figure out which one would be the best fit right now,” he said. “A lot of them are expensive, but I think my grades could get me a lot of money off (of tuition).”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Koak leading the way, L/P is off to a solid 6-2 start this season, having lost to Class AA Cannon Falls and Class A power Hayfield. Hayfield is the two-time defending Class A state champion. The Vikings appear to head a strong Section 1A field, which also includes Goodhue and Kenyon-Wanamingo, but Koak hopes L/P can be a force in the postseason.

Falling by just one to Hayfield last week was a boost to the Athletics.

“It kind of gives us confidence in knowing what we can do in the postseason,” Koak said.