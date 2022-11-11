SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mabel-Canton dominates as it frolics in return to state

The Mabel-Canton volleyball team completely had its way in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament.

Mabel-Canton Volleyball
Mabel-Canton's Kailey Ingvalson, left, and Hope Erickson go up for a block on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, as the Cougars took on Pine River-Backus in the Class A state volleyball tournament quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 10, 2022 08:19 PM
ST. PAUL — After after all of those just-missed state volleyball appearances, Mabel-Canton is showing that it’s going to make good on finally getting back there.

The Cougars got started on that Thursday night, the No. 3-seeded team in Class A knocking off unseeded Pine River-Backus 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 at Xcel Energy Center.

This is the Cougars’ first state appearance since 2001.

“This feels like we are in a dream because we’ve not been here for so long,” Mabel-Canton senior libero Makenzie Kelly said. “As a senior, I couldn’t ask any more than us being here. We are like a family.”

Some of them literally are family. That includes 29th-year head coach Lonnie Morken and daughters Sophie and sophomore Sahara Morken.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are a family with massive smiles on their faces, especially one of them.

“I don’t think I’ver ever seen my dad so happy and excited in his life,” Sophie said. “And I am happy for him because he deserves this so much. We are so lucky to have him.”

It was the 34-2 Cougars’ 14th straight win. That it came seemingly without a hitch didn’t stun Lonnie Morken. Actually, it didn’t stun anyone wearing a Cougars uniform.

That had everything to do with the schedule it’s endured, particularly in the postseason. Just getting to state was like a mini state tournament for Mabel-Canton. No. 5-ranked M-C was taken to the limit by elite teams in the Section 1A event, first needing a five-set win to beat No. 6-ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo, then needing four sets to down No. 4-ranked Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

So, to be lined up against unseeded and unranked Pine River-Backus didn’t register as daunting.

“We ran through a gauntlet of great teams just to get here,” Lonnie Morken said. “Any team that comes out of Section 1A is always going to be a great team and one that normally does very well (at state).”

M-C got this latest win behind another typically balanced effort. Except of course for Sahara Morken’s impact, as the All-State setter had 29 more assists on Thursday, needing just those three sets to do it.

There was also a big 14 kills, 5 digs and 2 blocks by sophomore outside hitter Saijal Slafter. And Kelly was particularly impactful, with 14 digs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars, as they have for years, made a living with their defense. Rarely team with much height, being defensive and scrappy has been essential to their long-terms success.

Things are a little bit different this year with a few girls in the 5-foot-10 range.

“That’s tall for us, but not tall for anyone else.” Lonnie Morken said.

Mable-Canton now heads into the state semifinals, where things actually do look a bit daunting. There, at 3 p.m. Friday, the Cougars will play No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran.

For M-C, the pressure is off. It’s the underdog, which has happened on only the rarest of occasions this season.

Lonnie Morken can’t wait for his girls to have at it.

“Tomorrow our kids are going to go in relaxed, they’re going to go in with a lot of confidence and they are going to go in with the underdog attitude," he said. "Our kids will zip around, try to extend rallies, keep sets close and then steal it at the end.”

Mabel-Canton 3, Pine River-Backus 1
Pine River-Backus#22#20#15
Mabel-Canton#25#25#25
Pine River-Backus: Hannah Barchus 16 kills, 14 digs; Kassidy Bristow 4 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Brianna Hanneken 7 kills; Averie Sawyer 7 kills; Alaura Dahl 31 assists, 12 digs; Cate Travis 23 digs; Kaitlyn Rilea 10 digs.
Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 1 kill, 29 assists, 12 digs; Makenzie Kelly 14 digs, 1 ace; Kailey Ingvalson 4 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces; Sophie Morken 4 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace; Saijal Slafter 14 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Hope Erickson 5 digs, 1 ace; Kinley Soiney 10 kills, 1 block.

Related Topics: 2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS VOLLEYBALLMABEL-CANTON
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
