SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mabel-Canton gets it done, headed to state for first time since 2001

Mabel-Canton notched an inspired 3-1 win over No. 1 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A volleyball championship on Saturday.

Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Hope Erickson (20) passes the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 05, 2022 12:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This story will be updated later today.

ROCHESTER — For the first time since 2001, the Mabel-Canton volleyball team is headed to the state tournament.

Also Read
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Prep
Photos: Mabel-Canton, Bethlehem Academy volleyball Section 1A championship
Mabel-Canton
November 05, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Prep
Erickson kicks top-ranked Chatfield past Caledonia and into Class AA state tournament
Chatfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, nipped No. 8 Caledonia 10-8 in the Section 1AA football championship game on Friday.
November 05, 2022 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Football.
Prep
High school football state tournament matchups
The quarterfinal matchups for the high school football state tournaments will be set this weekend. Play begins Thursday at dozens of neutral sites around the state.
November 05, 2022 12:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

It hadn’t been for a lack of powerful teams that the Cougars had been denied state trips. It was the section that they are situated — Section One — that had been such a barrier. It has been forever much like it is this season, with four teams ranked in the top 10 at state

But this season, they got it done. And they got it done with a massive effort by the 5-foot-10 Soiney. That included her rattling off five straight kills in the closing set, before Kailey Ingvalson finished things off with a winning shot.

M-C heads to state with a 33-2 record.,

ADVERTISEMENT

Mabel-Canton 3, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 1
Mabel-Canton#25#30#25#25
Faribault Bethlehem Academy#22#32#16#21
Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 68 assists, 26 digs; Makenzie Kelly 29 digs; Sophie Morken 22 digs; Saijal Slafter 23 kills; Kinley Soiney 38 kills, 4 blocks.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy: No stats.

Related Topics: MABEL-CANTONVOLLEYBALL2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Prep
High school football Section 1 playoff schedules
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
November 05, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Kasson-Mantorville football Section 1AAAA championship on Nov. 4, 2022
Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 in the Section 1AAAA championship football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
November 04, 2022 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Spring Grove, Lanesboro Section 1 9-Man football championship
Prep
No. 1 Spring Grove tosses aside Lanesboro to capture Section 1 9-Man championship
Top-seeded Spring Grove defeated No. 2 Lanesboro for the second time this season with the Section 1 championship on the line to earn a berth in the 9-Man state tournament.
November 04, 2022 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Prep
Photos: Chatfield, Caledonia Section 1AA football championship game on Nov. 4, 2022
Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8 in a Section 1AA football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
November 04, 2022 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott