Mabel-Canton gets it done, headed to state for first time since 2001

ROCHESTER — For the first time since 2001, the Mabel-Canton volleyball team is headed to the state tournament.

It hadn’t been for a lack of powerful teams that the Cougars had been denied state trips. It was the section that they are situated — Section One — that had been such a barrier. It has been forever much like it is this season, with four teams ranked in the top 10 at state

But this season, they got it done. And they got it done with a massive effort by the 5-foot-10 Soiney. That included her rattling off five straight kills in the closing set, before Kailey Ingvalson finished things off with a winning shot.

M-C heads to state with a 33-2 record.,

Mabel-Canton 3, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 1

Mabel-Canton#25#30#25#25

Faribault Bethlehem Academy#22#32#16#21

Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 68 assists, 26 digs; Makenzie Kelly 29 digs; Sophie Morken 22 digs; Saijal Slafter 23 kills; Kinley Soiney 38 kills, 4 blocks.

Faribault Bethlehem Academy: No stats.