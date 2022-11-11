Mabel-Canton meets its match in state volleyball semifinals

A much longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ST. PAUL — Mabel-Canton has forever been a volleyball program that relies on its defense.

Not much height over the years at Mabel and Canton, but excellent athletes, scrappy and coached by one of the best volleyball people in the state, Lonnie Morken.

On Friday at Xcel Energy Center, the Cougars ran into a team, Mayer Lutheran, that is every bit as scrappy, athletic and organized. But the Crusaders also had something over M-C — height, as well as All-State outside hitter Gabrielle Wachholtz, who despite being just 5-foot-9, plays as if she’s 6-3.

All of it was too much for Mabel-Canton, which fell to No. 2-seed Mayer Lutheran despite having gotten off to a tremendous start.

After M-C grabbed the first set 25-15, Mayer Lutheran completely took over, winning the next three 25-14, 25-17, 25-13, advancing it to Saturday’s championship.

Mabel-Canton, which had its 14-match win streak snapped and is now 35-3, will play for third place on Saturday.

Mayer Lutheran 3, Mabel-Canton 1

Mabel-Canton#25#14#17#13

Mayer Lutheran#15#25#25#25

Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 29 assists, 16 digs; Makenzie Kelly 27 digs, 1 ace; Kailey Ingvalson 3 kills, 12 digs; Sophie Morken 3 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs; Lydia Vatland 8 digs; Saijal Slafter 13 kills, 8 digs; Hope Erickson 4 kills, 3 digs; Kinley Soiney 14 kills, 1 block.

Mayer Lutheran: Gabrielle Wachholz 18 kills, 15 digs; Marley Martin 7 kills, 2 digs; Stella Maass 6 kills, 19 digs; Madeline Guetzkow 12 kills, 24 assists; Danica Martin 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Amber Hoese 7 kills; Isabelle Buhr 2 kills, 28 assists, 8 digs; Clara Keaveny 16 digs, 3 aces.