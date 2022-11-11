SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mabel-Canton meets its match in state volleyball semifinals

No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran proved too much for Mabel-Canton as the teams met in the Class A state volleyball tournament semifinals.

Mabel-Canton's Kailey Ingvalson gets ready to return a shot to Mayer Lutheran as the teams met in the Class A state volleyball semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 11, 2022 04:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A much longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ST. PAUL — Mabel-Canton has forever been a volleyball program that relies on its defense.

Not much height over the years at Mabel and Canton, but excellent athletes, scrappy and coached by one of the best volleyball people in the state, Lonnie Morken.

Also Read
Century celebrates winning the Section 1AA title.jpg
Prep
Century takes care of 'unfinished business' to capture Section 1AA championship
Century nips Lakeville North to capture Section 1AA team champion in girls swimming and diving and has state qualifiers in nine of the 12 events.
November 11, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Kasson-Mantorville Volleyball
Prep
Size matters: K-M comes up short in state volleyball semifinals
Benilde-St. Margaret's takes advantage of superior size as it beats Kasson-Mantorville in state semifinals.
November 11, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Byron, Dover-Eyota girls soccer
Prep
All-Area Girls Soccer Team: Byron's Halder, Century's Nowicki among those highlighting 2022 selections
Byron's Paige Halder was good for 21 goals and six assists this season. Century's Jordan Nowicki had 13 goals and 11 assists. They are two of the many standouts on our All-Area Girls Soccer Team.
November 11, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

On Friday at Xcel Energy Center, the Cougars ran into a team, Mayer Lutheran, that is every bit as scrappy, athletic and organized. But the Crusaders also had something over M-C — height, as well as All-State outside hitter Gabrielle Wachholtz, who despite being just 5-foot-9, plays as if she’s 6-3.

All of it was too much for Mabel-Canton, which fell to No. 2-seed Mayer Lutheran despite having gotten off to a tremendous start.

ADVERTISEMENT

After M-C grabbed the first set 25-15, Mayer Lutheran completely took over, winning the next three 25-14, 25-17, 25-13, advancing it to Saturday’s championship.

Mabel-Canton, which had its 14-match win streak snapped and is now 35-3, will play for third place on Saturday.

Mayer Lutheran 3, Mabel-Canton 1
Mabel-Canton#25#14#17#13
Mayer Lutheran#15#25#25#25
Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 29 assists, 16 digs; Makenzie Kelly 27 digs, 1 ace; Kailey Ingvalson 3 kills, 12 digs; Sophie Morken 3 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs; Lydia Vatland 8 digs; Saijal Slafter 13 kills, 8 digs; Hope Erickson 4 kills, 3 digs; Kinley Soiney 14 kills, 1 block.
Mayer Lutheran: Gabrielle Wachholz 18 kills, 15 digs; Marley Martin 7 kills, 2 digs; Stella Maass 6 kills, 19 digs; Madeline Guetzkow 12 kills, 24 assists; Danica Martin 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Amber Hoese 7 kills; Isabelle Buhr 2 kills, 28 assists, 8 digs; Clara Keaveny 16 digs, 3 aces.

Related Topics: MABEL-CANTONVOLLEYBALL2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
111621-CENTURY-MAYO-GIRLS-HOCKEY-9271.jpg
Prep
A dozen girls hockey players to watch in Southeastern Minnesota in '22-'23
Five Dodge County standouts are among the girls hockey players to watch in Section 1 this season.
November 11, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
022521.S.RPB.CENTURY_MAYO_GHOCK.249.jpg
Prep
2022-23 Girls hockey outlook: Four new coaches taking over area programs
A look at the six southeastern Minnesota girls hockey teams as they prepare to begin the 2022-23 season.
November 11, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Winona Cotter's Allyssa Williams
Prep
Cotter's visionary one, Allyssa Williams, is PB Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Vision, attitude set Winona Cotter soccer midfielder Allyssa Williams apart.
November 11, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
cecb408d4c435cd2937d3fbfe645745c.jpg
Prep
Change in co-op leads to ‘A’ new excitement in Dodge County
The Dodge County girls hockey team has its sights set on getting to 'The X' after a change in its co-op structure allowed it to move from Class AA into Class A.
November 11, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman