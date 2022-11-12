SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Mabel-Canton volleyball team captures third place at state in a marathon

Mabel-Canton had just enough to beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A volleyball third-place match, winning in five sets.

Mabel-Canton Volleyball
Mabel-Canton won the third-place match on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the Class A state volleyball tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
November 12, 2022 03:47 PM
ST. PAUL — Mabel-Canton’s magical volleyball season ended with a win on Saturday, its 36th this season.

The Cougars were pushed to the limit in the Class A state third-place game to do it, beating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 25-20, 16-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-11.

M-C was the No. 3 seed, BBE No. 5.

It was another massive outing by two of the Cougars’ young stars. Sophomore All-State setter Sahara Morken had 49 assists, 13 digs and 5 aces. Freshman middle hitter Kinley Soiney had 28 kills, 2 digs and 2 blocks.

It was Mabel-Canton’s first time in the state tournament since 2001. The Cougars’ future looks just as bright as their present, as they’ll graduate just two seniors and have no juniors on the roster.

Mabel-Canton finished the season 36-3 overall.

Mabel-Canton 3, BBE 2

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa#20#25#26#25#11
Mabel-Canton#25#16#24#27#15

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa: Harley Roering 26 digs; Brooklyn Fischer 13 kills, 22 digs; Adley Hagen 11 kills, 22 digs; Abby Berge 9 kills, 28 digs; Allison Dingman 4 kills, 2 digs; Ava Mueller 25 kills, 26 digs; Kylie Weller 54 assists, 26 digs.

Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 49 assists, 13 digs, 5 aces; Makenzie Kelly 13 digs; Kailey Ingvalson 7 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Sophie Morken 6 kills, 21 digs; Lydia Vatland 2 digs; Saijal Slafter 12 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Hope Erickson 8 digs, 1 block; Kinley Soiney 28 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks.

