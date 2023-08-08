Mabel's Gjere feels this is the season he gains respect of fellow stock car drivers

SPRING VALLEY — It's not easy being a youngster in the dirt track racing world.

With a lot of money and time committed to their respective cars, most veteran drivers aren't often eager to see teenagers in the field with them. Especially teens who are seen as legal drivers according to Minnesota law.

Mabel native Brayden Gjere knows that firsthand.

The now 21-year-old had his start at age 14 with his USRA Hobby Stock, competing against drivers often twice his age. Gjere quickly found out most of his fellow drivers wanted little to do with him.

"Well, when you're a kid, these older guys, they don't have a lot of respect for you right away," Gjere said. "You definitely have to earn it. ...

"You just can't give up, you got to put your head down. And they might say some things to you that you don't really like and you just have to take it with a grain of salt."

The respect is something Gjere is still striving toward.

Even in the midst of his seventh summer of racing and with a number of feature victories under his belt, the chip on his shoulder is still rather large.

"A lot of guys aren't going to be happy with you just because you're younger," Gjere said. "If you're younger, and you beat them, and it's in your first year, they ain't gonna like you just for that reason. You just got to stick with it."

"I still think I haven't gained that respect."

Yet, after the summer Gjere is putting together the other drivers will have no choice but to put some respect on the No. 23 car, if they haven't already.

Gjere has already totaled nine feature victories, including one on Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway for his sixth victory at the track in Fountain City, Wis. The victory increased his lead in the MTS points standings; he now leads Rushford's Brady Williamson by 145 points. His other three victories have come at Deer Creek, where he also leads the points standings by a healthy margin of 59 points over Kory Adams of Stacyville, Iowa.

"We're getting lucky," Gjere said. "You just have to keep your head down and keep putting in the work."

Work is something Gjere knows all to well.

He works with his father in the family business — Gjere Construction — often pouring concrete from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. When they get back, one can often find the two along with Brayden's 12-year-old brother working on the car. Those two are often in the pits as well, serving as Brayden's pit crew. As for all, like for many drivers, racing is a family affair.

"Once you get racing in your blood, it's hard to get it out," Gjere said with a smile. "Our family just loves racing. That's kind of our thing."

Gjere has also received help from Kelly Shryock — a longtime Modifieds racer and nine-time United States Modified Touring Series national champion from Fertile, Iowa. His help has gone a long way this summer, something that hasn't been lost on Gjere.

"Right away, it's kind of tough," Gjere said. "Starting up, you just don't really know what to do and how to race, you just get used to it, know what you can do and having a good chassis builder behind you helps. Just this last year I got with (Shryock) and he's just awesome. An awesome man. Has helped me quite a bit here."

He's hoping to turn that extra help into a pair of track championships.

"I've always had my head down trying for it," Gjere said. "Just never quite got there. And now this year, we kind of got things rolling in the right way."