Sports | Prep

Mankato West way too much for Rockets

John Marshall football team no contest for star-studded Mankato West as it falls 61-0 in season opener.

Rochester John Marshall High School Rockets logo.jpg
John Marshall High School
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 02, 2021 09:37 PM
MANKATO -- The John Marshall football team is full of inexperience and without any proven stars. At least not yet.

Mankato West, on the other hand, has a bunch of senior veteran players and is loaded with star power.

Those two teams met on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. The result was even more onesided than many figured, West winning 61-0.

The Scarlets had more than put the game away at halftime, leading 55-0.

“They are a great team,” JM coach Kevin Kirkeby said. “They play with so much speed and strength. They did just what we saw on film (in preparing for the game). Their guys flew around. Our hats off to them and their coaching staff.”

JM managed just two first downs all game. The Rockets finished with minus-25 yards rushing and 54 passing. JM quarterback Gunnar Dokken was 8-for-24 passing and was picked off four times. JM also lost a fumble.

West outgained JM in total offensive yards, 296-29.

The Rockets finished 2-4 last season. West ended 6-0.

Kirkeby hopes his team took something from Thursday night’s game.

“We’ve got a ton of work to do,” Kirkeby said. “I hope our kids now realize the urgency that we are trying to promote in practice. Our players have to watch film, pay attention and be prepared so on Friday night’s they are able to do what we are asking them to do.”

Mankato West 61, John Marshall 0

TEAM STATISTICS

JM MW

First downs 2 15

Total net yards 29 296

Rushing yards -25 127

Passing yards 54 142

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 8-24-4 4-8-1

Fumbles lost 1-1 1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

John Marshall — Darius Jordan 2-(minus 2), Danny Ta 4-(minus 6), Jaricho Mims 4-(minus 3), Gunnar Dokken 5-(minus 12); Lyle Martinez 1 (minus 3), Justin Jarland 2-1. Mankato West — Dittbenner 4-44, Britz 6-31, McAninch 4-23, Harpestad 7-20, Koberoski 3-11, Green 1-8, Haley 1-5.

Passing

John Marshall — Gunnar Dokken 8 completions, 24 attempts, 4 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, for 54 yards. Mankato West — Dittbenner 4-8-.1-3 for 74 yards; McAninch 2-2-0-1 for 40 yards.

Receiving

John Marshall— Jordan 2-4, Michael Nicometo 1-(minus 2), Mims 1-9, Zach Ladu 2-25, Ta 1-1, Martinez 1-18. Mankato West — Corbett 1-40, Britz 1-28, Johnston 1-28, Bersaw 1-13, Haugum 1-11.

