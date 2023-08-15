Mantorville native and K-M grad Bennett Berge to wrestle for bronze at U-20 World Championships

AMMAN, JORDAN — Bennett Berge once again did well to represent himself on the biggest of stages on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning local time, the Mantorville native and Kasson-Mantorville High School graduate will go for his second consecutive U-20 World Championships medal on Wednesday after going 2-1 in the 86-kilogram weight class on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan. The South Dakota State University grappler collected a silver medal at last year's World's.

Fresh off a gold medal at the U20 Pan-American Games, Berge kept the momentum rolling, beating U20 European bronze medalist Ivan Chornohuz of Ukraine by a 9-5 decision, before picking up a victory by technical fall over Slavi Stamenov of Bulgaria to soar into the semifinals.

That's where a rematch of last year's gold medal match in the forms of France's Rakhim Magamadov awaited him. Unfortunately, the Frenchmen got the best of Berge again with a 9-2 win by decision.

Berge will now go for bronze on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

Overall, Berge flashed what has so many excited in Brookings this year.

Against Chornohuz, Berge grinded out a 9-5 win to start the day with the key sequence coming in the second period. Berge countered a shot attempt by Chornohuz, rolling through a cradle multiple times. Berge secured a takedown and was able to ride it out from there.

Berge had less trouble with Stamenov securing multiple takedowns en route to the tech. fall.

U20 World Championships

Event Website: UWW.org

Live stream: FloWrestling

Brackets: UWW Arena

FloWrestling Coverage