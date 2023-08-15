Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports Prep

Mantorville native and K-M grad Bennett Berge to wrestle for bronze at U-20 World Championships

Berge cruised into the semifinals where a rematch of the 2022 gold medal match and France's Rakhim Magamadov was waiting. Unfortunately, Magamadov won the rematch on Tuesday.

Bennett Berge
Bennett Berge, center, poses with South Dakota State University coach Damion Hahn, left, and brother/SDSU assistant Brady Berge after winning his weight class at the World Team Trials to punch his ticket to the U-20 World Championships in August in Warsaw, Poland.
Contributed / Twitter / Bennett Berge
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 2:19 PM

AMMAN, JORDAN — Bennett Berge once again did well to represent himself on the biggest of stages on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning local time, the Mantorville native and Kasson-Mantorville High School graduate will go for his second consecutive U-20 World Championships medal on Wednesday after going 2-1 in the 86-kilogram weight class on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan. The South Dakota State University grappler collected a silver medal at last year's World's.

Fresh off a gold medal at the U20 Pan-American Games, Berge kept the momentum rolling, beating U20 European bronze medalist Ivan Chornohuz of Ukraine by a 9-5 decision, before picking up a victory by technical fall over Slavi Stamenov of Bulgaria to soar into the semifinals.

That's where a rematch of last year's gold medal match in the forms of France's Rakhim Magamadov awaited him. Unfortunately, the Frenchmen got the best of Berge again with a 9-2 win by decision.

Berge will now go for bronze on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Berge flashed what has so many excited in Brookings this year.

Against Chornohuz, Berge grinded out a 9-5 win to start the day with the key sequence coming in the second period. Berge countered a shot attempt by Chornohuz, rolling through a cradle multiple times. Berge secured a takedown and was able to ride it out from there.

Berge had less trouble with Stamenov securing multiple takedowns en route to the tech. fall.

U20 World Championships

Event Website: UWW.org
Live stream: FloWrestling
Brackets: UWW Arena
FloWrestling Coverage

Bennett Berge
College
Healthier, stronger Bennett Berge off to a great summer after redshirt year at college
The Mantorville native admitted sitting out his first year at South Dakota State University was challenging, but the five-time MSHSL state wrestling champion is seeing the payoff this summer.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Find more news important to you

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Chateau-Speedway.png
Members Only
Prep
Rain ends Chateau Speedway season opener early
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Deer Creek Speedway logo
Members Only
Prep
Iowa driver Ward wins stacked field of IMCA Modifieds at Deer Creek Speedway's Harris Clash
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo High School "Max Out" Week
Members Only
Prep
Mayo football culture on full display with 'Max Out' week
Aug 4
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo Clinic
Members Only
Health
Mayo Clinic to start billing patients for some online messages with their doctors
47m ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Finery Bridal Chic
Members Only
Business
Finery Bridal Chic hopes to provide knowledge, size inclusivity for Rochester brides
1h ago
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Animal Outlook Holden Farms Investigation.png
Members Only
Business
Holden Farms in Utica was the target of an undercover investigation by an animal rights group
3h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Mandy Erin Hyland
Local
Former Rochester social worker ordered to cease practice following sex crime charges
3h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson