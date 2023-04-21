99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Mantorville's Cindy Nelson to be inducted into Minnesota chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Cindy Nelson will be honored Saturday, April 22, for her 35 years of dedication to wrestling. The Mantorville resident will be just the third woman inducted into the Minnesota chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Cindy Nelson
Mantorville resident Cindy Nelson will be just the third woman inducted into the Minnesota chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Contributed / Cindy Nelson
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 1:00 PM

MANTORVILLE — While at Hayfield High School, Cindy Nelson simply didn’t understand the draw of wrestling.

She thought it was smelly and quite honestly dumb.

Why would anyone want to roll around, competing against someone on a stinky, sweaty mat?

Find more news important to you

Yet, when she married former wrestler and classmate Dean Nelson, and they brought their 4-year-old son Zachary to his first wrestling practice, she was hooked.

Little did she know, however, close to the 35 next years of her life would be dedicated to a sport she had once never understood.

Through years of volunteering in a number of different ways, whether it be running the clock at duals hosted by Kasson-Mantorville High School — a role she still holds today — or helping at various NYWA events, as well as the section and state tournaments, or just always making sure the makeshift wrestling room at the Nelsons household was available to anyone, Cindy Nelson has had an incredible impact on the wrestling community.

Now, she is finally getting the recognition she deserves.

On Saturday, Cindy Lou Nelson will become just the third female to be inducted into the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, honored for her lifetime of service to the sport.

She joins a class that features other southeastern Minnesota natives Mark Krier, Bill Olson and Richard Saxlund. They are a part of a nine-person class that will be inducted with a ceremony on Saturday at the Austin Holiday Inn Conference Center.

For Nelson, it’s beyond humbling.

“It's a huge honor,” Nelson said. “Honestly without the community and the friends and the family and the wrestlers that we've been involved with. I wouldn’t be getting this award. … when I found out, I literally — I bawled — and I'm not the one — I mean, I  just handed my bio in last week because I'm not one that wants to be recognized.”

But the truth is, perhaps nobody deserves to be recognized more. 

Nelson has been a volunteer at 19 different events for the past 34 years and is now a board member for the well-respected Clash National Duals, and she is the Director of the first girls Clash National Wrestling Duals.

All of her family members have been involved in wrestling, with her husband Dean being a longtime official, her son Zachary placing fourth at state when he was in high school, and her son Nate is now the co-head wrestling coach with Ryan Radke at Byron High School. Nelson's daughter Clarisa was also involved in the sport, until a lack of opportunities took her a different route as a cheerleader. That’s one of the reasons why Cindy Nelson has become such a prominent figure in the girls wrestling community with her work with The Clash.

But in reality, through the generosity and dedication, her family has extended well past her immediate family.

“I saw a former wrestler at the Easter egg hunt this last weekend. We were talking and he introduced me to his wife and I said yep, he's one of my 200 sons or whatever,” Nelson said. “They were my sons and they considered me their mom. And that's what it was all about. Everybody knew where a house key was when it came time to work out. And I only hoped that was what we could accomplish. And hopefully they will pass that on.

“The wrestling family you make along the way is so rewarding.”

In addition to her work within the wrestling community, Nelson has worked with many community service organizations and has served as chair in a number of them, including the Rochester Epilepsy Foundation and Marigolds Day.

Cindy was recently honored by the Epilepsy Foundation for her years of service. A couple of weeks later she learned she was to be inducted into 2023 Region One Hall of Fame and then the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

It will be Spencer Yohe, who is considered Minnesota’s godfather of wrestling, who will introduce Nelson at Saturday’s ceremony.  

Just another turn in a journey Nelson simply never expected.

Now, her photo will be hanging up in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Okla.

"It's such a privilege," Nelson said. "You don't do it for any other reason besides for the kids. And it's all pretty amazing to be honest."

Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
