Maple River edges Hayfield boys in Gopher Conference title game
Maple River made a late run and knocked off No. 1 ranked Hayfield in the Gopher Conference boys basketball championship game.
HAYFIELD — Maple River snuck past No. 1-ranked Hayfield in the Gophers Conference boys basketball championship game on Saturday, winning 56-51.
Maple River is now 23-4 and came in ranked sixth. Hayfield is 25-2.
Lucas Doering made two free throws with 1:29 to play, putting Maple River up 52-51. He then scored with 47 seconds left to put his team up by three points.
Ethan Pack led Hayfield with 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Easton Fritcher had 13 points and Isaac Matti 12.
Doering had 15 points for Maple River.
Maple River 56, Hayfield 51
MAPLE RIVER (56)
Mason Frank 8 P; Ethan Fischer 2 P; Hayden Niebuhr 4 P; Will Sellers 7 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Herrmann 9 P, 1 3-PT; Mason Schirmer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lucas Doering 15 P; Aidan Sindelir 2 P; Ethan McGregor 2 P.
HAYFIELD (51)
Zander Jacobson 6 P; Easton Fritcher 13 P; Isaac Matti 12 P; Ethan Pack 17 P, 3 3-PT; Kobe Foster 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: HAY 28, MR 23.
Free throws: MR 9-18, HAY 11-18.
Three-point goals: MR 3, HAY 4.