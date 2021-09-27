SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Matthew Hurt waived by Houston Rockets

Matthew Hurt, a former star at John Marshall and then Duke University, was waived on Friday by the Houston Rockets.

Matthew Hurt Illinois.jpg
Matthew Hurt elevates over Illinois big men Kofi Cockburn (#21) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (#15) this past season. The former John Marshall star was an all-ACC player this past season as a sophomore at Duke. He had signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets in August, but on Friday was waived by the team. Contributed / Duke University
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 26, 2021 08:03 PM
Former Rochester John Marshall and Duke University basketball star Matthew Hurt was waived on Friday by NBA team Houston.

Hurt, who went undrafted this summer after entering the NBA Draft in the spring, had signed a two-way free-agent contract with the Rockets in early August. But the 6-foot-9 forward received little playing time on Houston’s summer league team as he had trouble finding a spot on a crowded Rockets bench. On Friday, Houston waived the sharpshooter to open up a spot for a future player.

NBA teams begin training camp on Monday, Sept. 27.

Hurt now becomes a free agent, free to sign with a different NBA franchise or potentially play abroad.

Hurt averaged 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds this past season at Duke as a sophomore, shooting 52.6% from the field overall and 42.1% on 3-pointers.

Hurt was the second leading scorer in the prestigious ACC and was named the league’s Most Improved Player.

