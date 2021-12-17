Max Balow looking to make statement at Minnesota Christmas Tournament

It’s not always easy to have a successful older sibling.

For Max Balow, the Lake City senior wrestler knows it just simply comes with the territory.

Max’s older brother Will won the 182-pound Class A state title as a junior in 2013 before going on to a successful collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. That only heightens the expectations for the next sibling to come through, like Max.

Lake City's Will Balow is congratulated after winning the 182-pound Class A state title in 2013. Will Rochester Post Bulletin

"It's a blessing and a curse," Max Balow said. "Obviously a lot of people know who I am because of him. Before the season starts, a lot of people in the community going 'We're going to get another state title from the Balows' and all these things about being like him. Obviously, that's the goal is to follow in his footsteps because he's such a great athlete, but at the same time, it's different circumstances. I'm trying to make my path."

So far, he has done a solid job of blazing his own trail.

He placed sixth in the heavyweight division at last year's Class AA state meet. And after a busy summer that saw him wrestle plenty and attend football camps as he wrangled with the decision in regards to which sport to play at the next level, Balow committed to the Augustana University wrestling team this past fall.

"He puts a lot of time and effort into wrestling," Lake City coach Doug Vaith said. "It's not like he's only a wrestler, he's an all-around great athlete. He's a three-sport athlete and he finds time to get extra wrestling in. There's a reason he's where he's at because of the time and effort he put into it."

Of course it helps having a brother who wrestled in college, as it's hard to find a better grappling partner than that. Will's teachings, especially leading up to and during this season, have been vital for Max.

"He's been able to come in and show technique," Max Balow said. "He's that live wrestling partner that really pushes me to be better and, talking about better competition, it doesn't get much better than having your 25-, 26-year-old brother come in and beat on you everyday, making you better."

So far, Max is off to a roaring 8-0 start this season — highlighted with a first-place finish at the Edina Invitational on Dec. 4.

Now he turns his attention to the annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament that begins at 2 p.m. Friday at Rochester Community Technical College.

After a year off because of COVID-19, one of the state's premier wrestling tournaments returns with 36 teams — three of them nationally ranked: St. Michael-Albertville, Simley and Brandon Valley (S.D.). That list also includes perennial Wisconsin powers in Kaukauna, Oconto Falls and Luxemburg-Casco, while Kasson-Mantorville, Shakopee, Apple Valley and Waconia are just some of the standout programs from Minnesota.

With some of the best teams in the region comes with it the best individuals that are looking to put on a show.

One of those is Brandon Valley's Navarro Schunke. The sophomore was the only South Dakota high school wrestler to be nationally-ranked by trackwrestling.com last season en route to a state title in the 285-pound weight class as just a freshman.

But Schunke is just one of many in a loaded 285-pound weight class. For Balow, it's an opportunity.

"I've been on the scene with some of the big names over the years with the freestyle, Greco stuff and I've never really had that big win over a nationally-ranked guy," Balow said. "Hopefully, this weekend, I can get a couple of statement wins under my belt."

"(Max) loves the competition. He loves to compete against the best," Vaith said. "He really enjoys that. He gets dialed in."

It's also a great chance for the Tigers as a whole to continue to get better.

"It's a really good opportunity for us," Balow said. "We're getting better and we want better competition and it's a good opportunity for us to go out there, get some good matches and make ourselves better."

Aaron Meincke (145) and Jonathan Harvey — who is ranked second in Class AA at 160 pounds by the Guillotine — are both 8-1, while Luke Becker is 7-1 at 152 this season. They will look to make some noise, too.

"It's a really great experience for everybody," Vaith said. "For a handful of our kids, it's an opportunity to prove themselves. I think we have a handful of kids that could walk out of there with a medal."

This year's tournament also guarantees each individual at least three matches with a second-chance bracket taking place on Saturday.

It's vital for the Tigers, who are coming off a season that saw them reach the Section 1AA final for the first time in years after a stunning upset of Kasson-Mantorville. This experience will only help continue to point the Tigers down the right path as a program moving forward.

"We might not beat Kasson again this year, but we have some really solid individuals," Balow said. "As a team, we still might make it far in the section tournament but we have some really good individuals who are going to accomplish some big things, too.

"Hopefully, we can keep things trending in the right direction."

The Minnesota Christmas Tournament

WHEN: Friday, 2 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Rochester Community Technical College

TICKETS: All-session passes: $30 for adults, $20 for students. Friday only $12 and $10. Saturday only $20 and $12.

Masks are required.