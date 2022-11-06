Mayo blitzes Owatonna, earns section championship and rematch with top-ranked West

ROCHESTER — Last fall, the Mayo Spartans had to scratch and claw their way to a Section 1AAAAA football title-game victory against perennial section and state power Owatonna.

On Saturday, as the defending section champions competing on the very same stage, the Spartans' path to victory was much more comfortable.

And they’re going back to state because of it.

Senior quarterback Rees Grimsrud passed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, senior defensive back Tore Papenfuss hauled in three interceptions on defense, and Mayo booked its place in next week’s Class AAAAA state quarterfinals with a resounding 36-7 victory over the rival Huskies at Mayo High School Stadium.

The Spartans, who will proudly represent Section 1 in the state tournament as the competition’s No. 1 seed, also racked up 191 rushing yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was happening for them in all phases Saturday night.

“We were able to get a couple of pass plays here and there, too,” Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. “The passing game, it didn’t really click as much as we wanted tonight, but you know, the kids played with a lot of heart and came out with a mindset that they were going to win the game. The work that we put in paid off.

“Our offensive line, we put it on their shoulders and said, hey let’s run the ball and move the ball, and they did a nice job of responding.”

Mayo sophomore Isaiah Beale was one of the primary beneficiaries of that blocking prowess. He piled up a game-high 107 rushing yards.

Two of his 14 carries went for touchdowns. The first made it 14-7 from 35 yards out. The second capped a three-score second quarter, a 37-yarder that launched the Spartans to a 29-7 lead at the break.

Senior Rudy Lozoya was a bruiser, too. Of course. He needed just eight carries to rack up 80 yards. Two of those touches went for 20-plus, including 31-yard gain early in the fourth quarter that needed a shoestring tackle to keep him out of the end zone, which would have taken him another 40 yards to the house.

“We were competitive for a quarter or so,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “And then, you know, there were times where we got a little bit of traction and thought we might be able to climb back into it. But Mayo is very explosive. They’re very athletic. Their lines are great.

“They’ll give (Mankato) West a good run for their money next week, I think, as they did the first time they saw them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo’s Carter Holcomb scores a touchdown during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mayo will indeed square off against top-ranked, undefeated Mankato West in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Prior Lake High School.

The Spartans held two separate 14-point leads over West during a Week 5 home game earlier this season. The Scarlets prevailed that night, scoring 21 of the game’s final 24 points en route to a narrow 28-24 road win.

It's still the Spartans’ only loss.

“We have to have a great game plan coming in, and then we just have to be able to execute it,” Holcomb said. “They’re a great team, and again, we can’t afford to give them anything for free an expect to be able to play with them.”

It was Owatonna giving things away for free on Saturday.

Turnovers killed the Huskies in the first half. Both sides traded three-and-outs on their respective opening possessions. Then they traded touchdown drives.

But with things knotted at 7-7 after 12 minutes, Papenfuss began carving his way into the defensive stat sheet.

His first interception came on the first play of the second quarter, which gave possession back to the Spartans at their own 44-yard line. Beale galloped to his first touchdown two plays later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Papenfuss’ second interception came just more than two minutes later, the second pick in as many passes for Owatonna junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey. It was a shorter journey for Mayo the second time, with Papenfuss’ ensuing return ending at the Owatonna 6-yard line.

Two plays later, junior wide receiver Carter Holcomb hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass from classmate Grimsrud, which made it a two-score game.

“We respect the heck out of them,” said Grimsrud, who finished 9 of 18 from the pocket. Both of his touchdown passes found Carter Holcomb, who hauled in five of those pass completions for 104 yards.

“They’re a tough team always,” Grimsrud said, “but we prepared for them the same way we prepare for any other team. We just knew it was do or die this time.”

Mayo defense surrounds Owatonna’s Conner Grems (2) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Still, Mayo’s second-half momentum, and the momentum of the game itself, for that matter, eventually hit a brick wall.

And unfortunately, injury was the culprit.

Shortly following Beale’s second and final touchdown run late in the second quarter, Owatonna resumed possession with 2:26 to play before halftime. Moments later, Ginskey, escaping pressure in the pocket, scrambled for a 3-yard gain he intended to end with a slide. Mayo’s Logan Burger landed a hit on Ginskey as he was sliding.

A 15-minute injury delay followed. Ginskey lay motionless on the field until he was eventually lifted onto a stretcher. Williams said his junior QB will undergo testing in the coming days for what seems to be a nervous-system injury of some kind.

“First and foremost, we hope their quarterback is OK,” Donny Holcomb said. “And then for both teams, after something like that happens, it’s just about trying to get back into the game mentally and get ready to go and to play football. It’s a tough situation.”

The game fizzled from there, like air being let out of a balloon. Owatonna junior QB Noah Truelson, having already filled in for Ginskey twice this season prior to Saturday, took over late in the first half. He finished 3 of 6 for 17 yards in the end.

Ginskey, meanwhile, exited having completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 63 yards and a touchdown, which found junior tight end Jack Strom on the Huskies’ second possession for a 4-yard score. That knotted the game at 7-7. Ginskey's absence was sorely felt by the Owatonna sideline.

Still, Mayo cruised from that point on.

Carter Holcomb provided the only touchdown of the second half scored between either team. Just two plays removed from Papenfuss’ third interception, Holcomb caught a 10-yard route at the first-down marker on the near sideline. He took care of the other 30 yards on his own, sprinting past a host of Owatonna defenders en route to a 40-yard, game-sealing touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Carter Holcomb hauled in five receptions for a game-high 104 yards. He’s ready for the Scarlets. They all are.

“We just had the grit and the fight to keep going tonight,” he said.

“We never stopped. We’re never satisfied.”

MAYO 36, OWATONNA 7

Owatonna 7-0-0-0 — 7

Mayo 7-22-0-7 — 36

First quarter

M — Rudy Lozoya 3 run (Ethan Post kick), 7:23.

O — Jack Strom 4 pass from Jacob Ginskey (Drew Hensen kick), 2:20.

Second quarter

M — Isaiah Beale 35 run (Post kick), 10:33.

M — Carter Holcomb 7 pass from Rees Grimsrud (Lozoya run), 8:53.

M — Beale 37 run (Post kick), 2:30.

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

M — Holcomb 40 pass from Grimsrud (Post kick), 10:03.

INDIVUDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: O — Conner Grems 20-60, Rielly Kleeberger 4-8, Dezmond Nichols 2-8, Drew Kretlow 4-5, Ginskey 1-3, Noah Truelson 1-minus 1, Justin Gleason 1-minus 2; M — Beale 14-107, Lozoya 8-80, Joseph Boguslawski 5-11, Tore Papenfuss 1-6, Grimsrud 1-minus 12.

PASSING: O — Ginskey 7-13-2-63, Truelson 3-6-1-17; M — Grimsrud 9-18-0-152.

RECEIVING: O — Maddox Meyer 2-23, James Mankaka 2-22, Strom 3-20, Collin Vick 1-9, Grems 1-5, Kretlow 1-1; M — Holcomb 5-104, Lucas Peterson 3-43, Lozoya 1-5.