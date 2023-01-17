Mayo bounces back, tops fellow Big Nine title contender Northfield

ROCHESTER — Ethan Dennis has scored some big goals for Rochester Mayo this season.

He added two more on on Monday to help the Spartans defeat Big Nine Conference boys hockey rival Northfield, 4-2, at Graham Arena I.

Mayo entered Monday's game after having two days to stew on its 5-3 loss to rival Rochester John Marshall on Saturday. The Spartans took out the frustration of having a 10-game unbeaten streak snapped by outlasting Northfield in a back-and-forth affair, a game that was postponed from Jan. 3.

Dennis was the offensive hero of the night. The senior forward scored the game's first goal, snapping a scoreless tie 11:20 into the second period on a power play, with an assist from Payton Kor.

Dennis has now scored in three consecutive games and has a team-leading 12 goals this season.

The Spartans (5-1-0 Big Nine, 10-3-1 overall) carried that 1-0 lead into the third period, when both teams offenses came to life.

The teams traded goals three times in the third period, with Dennis' second goal of the game — an unassisted even-strength goal at the 9:02 mark — that put Mayo up 3-2 and held up as the game-winning goal.

Ryan Dripps added an unassisted insurance goal with 3:33 to play to cap the scoring and give Mayo its second consecutive victory against Northfield (4-2-0, 10-4-0).

Dripps' goal capped an eventful third period that saw the teams combine for five goals.

Kamden Kaiser and Andrew Winter scored in the first 7:31 for the Raiders, with Winter's goal tying the score 2-2. Mayo's Gavin Nickelsen scored in between to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead.

Nick Weick took care of the rest in goal, making 22 saves to earn his ninth win of the season.

Mayo wraps up a stretch of three key games in six days when it plays at rival Rochester Century at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, at Graham Arena IV.

MAYO 4, NORTHFIELD 2

Northfield 0-0-2 — 2

Mayo 0-1-3 — 4

Northfield: Kamden Kaiser 1 goal, 1 assist; Elliott Pontow 1 assist; Andrew Winter 1 goal. Goalie : Keaton Walock 29 saves (33 shots).