Mayo boys bounce back in Round 2, place fifth at state meet

COON RAPIDS — Rochester Mayo played perhaps its best golf of the season here Wednesday.

The Spartans played well on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class AAA boys golf state meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Wednesday, they played to an even higher level. Mayo shot a team total of 301 in the final round of the meet — the third-best round of the day and fifth-best of the tournament — to finish the 36-hole event with a score of 616, good for fifth place.

Mayo entered the day tied for sixth, but four of its six golfers improved their score from the first round and one matched his opening-round score, helping the Spartans improve their team score by 14 shots.

They finished just six shots out of the medals (a top-three finish), as fourth-place Mahtomedi shot a team score of 611 and third-place Eastview finished at 610.

The better news for the Spartans: They have just one senior in their lineup. He was an important part of that lineup, though. Jacob Brown improved his score by 11 shots from Day 1 to Day 2, shooting a final-round 76 on Wednesday after an 87 on Tuesday.

Sophomores Isaac Ahn and Tim Sexton led the way for Mayo, both finishing at 148 and tying for 17th place. Ahn went 75-73–148, while Sexton shot back-to-back rounds of 74. Wednesday, Ahn made 11 pars and four birdies (two on par-5s, two on par-4s), while Sexton also made four birdies and nine pars.

Juniors Will Smith (83-78–161) and Mikkel Norby (85-78–163) had at least five-shot improvements from the first to second rounds. Five Mayo golfers shot in the 70s on Wednesday, after just two of them broke 80 on Tuesday.

The champs

• Edina ran away with the team title, shooting 2-under-par 286 as a team on Wednesday, to finish the meet at 8-over-par 584. The Hornets had three of the top 25 individual finishers, including sophomore Torger Ohe. He shot the best round of the day Wednesday, a 4-under 68, to finish in third place overall (72-68–140). Junior Jimmy Abdo also was under par in the final round, shooting a 71 and finishing the meet at 146.

• Spring Lake Park junior Jake Birdwell led wire-to-wire, following his first-round 66 by shooting a 2-under-par 70 on Wednesday, for an 8-under-par 136 total and a two-shot win over runner-up Joe Honsa of Cretin-Derham Hall (68-70–138). Three other players finished under par for the 36-hole meet — Ohe, Elk River senior Logan Chouinard (71-71–142) and Maple Grove junior Ryan Stendahl (69-74–143). Joey Rohlwing of Eastview finished at even-par (71-73–144).

Section 1 highlights

• Albert Lea’s Drew Teeter finished tied for 35th place. He shot 79 on Tuesday, then cut four shots off that score in the final round, shooting a 75 to finish at 154 for the meet.

• Farmington seniors and Minnesota Mr. Golf finalists Kyler Schwamb (73-72) and Zach Rouleau (74-71) tied for seventh overall, both finishing at 1-over-par 145.

Girls champs, notes

• Northfield junior Emerson Garlie was the top finisher from southeastern Minnesota at the Class AAA girls golf meet. Garlie was steady over 36 holes, shooting 76-74—150 to place seventh, just three shots out of the top five.

• Owatonna's Carmen Jirele placed 34th (163), Albert Lea's Whitney Mullenback finished 38th (165), Marin Keller from Winona was 39th (166) and Albert Lea's Alyssa Jensen finished 49th (171).

• Simley junior Reese McCauley shot back-to-back rounds of 68, for an 8-under-par 136 total to win medalist honors. Minnesota Miss Golf 2023 Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine finished second (66-72—138). Maple Grove won the team title (315-310—625).

Leaderboard

CLASS AAA BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Edina 298-286–584, 2. Maple Grove 311-292–603, 3. Eastview 297-313–610, 4. Mahtomedi 309-302–611, 5. Rochester Mayo 315-301–616, 6. Alexandria 306-312–618, 7. Minnetonka 315-315–630, 8. Anoka 329-313–642.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + area golfers)

1. Jake Birdwell (Spring Lake Park) 66-70–136, 2. Joe Honsa (Cretin-DH) 68-70–138, 3. Torger Ohe (Edina) 72-68–140, 4. Logan Chouinard (Elk River) 71-71–142, 5. Ryan Stendahl (MG) 69-74–143, 6. Joey Rohlwing (Eastview) 71-73–144, 7t. Landon Miller (St. Louis Park) 73-72–145, 7t. Miles Bollinger (Cretin-DH) 73-72–145, 7t. Zach Rouleau (Farmington) 74-71–145, 7t. Kyler Schwamb (Farmington) 73-72–145,

17t. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 74-74–148, 17t. Isaac Ahn (Mayo) 75-73–148, 35t. Drew Teeter (Albert Lea) 79-75–154, 63t. Will Smith (Mayo) 83-78–161, 71t. Mikkel Norby (Mayo) 85-78–163, 71t. Jacob Brown (Mayo) 87-76–163, 82t. Dylan Maday (Mayo) 83-90–173.

• • •

CLASS AAA GIRLS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Maple Grove 315-310–625, 2. Wayzata 320-315–635, 3. Minnetonka 331-317–648, 4. Detroit Lakes 333-320–653, 5. Lakeville South 347-328–675, 6. Elk River 341-338–679, 7. East Ridge 356-343–699, 8. Mahtomedi 354-347–701.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + Area golfers)

1. Reese McCauley (Simley) 68-68–136, 2. Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) 66-72–138, 3t. Amelia Morton (MG) 74-71–145, 3t. Jovie Ordal (LS) 73-72–145, 5. Ava Hanneman (Orono) 74-73–147, 6. Saachi Deshmukh (Wayzata) 75-73–148, 7. Emerson Garlie (Northfield) 76-74–150, 8. Nicole Reineke (Chaska) 74-77–151, 9. Lily Vincelli (Cretin-DH) 79-73–152, 10t. Hanna Knoop (D.L.) 76-77–153, 10t. Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 76-77–153, 10t. Kieley Hanson (Minnetonka) 80-73–153,

34. Carmen Jirele (Owatonna) 82-81–163, 38. Whitney Mullenbach (Albert Lea) 81-84–165, 39t. Marin Keller (Winona) 83-83–166, 49t. Alyssa Jensen (Albert Lea) 85-86–171.