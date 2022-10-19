Mayo boys soccer player Nelson, well after scary incident Tuesday night

ROCHESTER — Mayo soccer player Parker Nelson is doing well after a scary situation Tuesday night.

The sophomore, who was diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago, collapsed on the field due to a seizure about midway through the second half of the Section 1AAA championship match against Owatonna.

An ambulance brought him to the hospital where he was released late last night. He was able to go to school Wednesday.

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain characterized by repeated seizures. A seizure is defined as a sudden alteration of behavior due to a temporary change in the electrical functioning in the brain according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Over 3 million people in the United States and over 50 million worldwide have been diagnosed with epilepsy.

It's something that hits close to home for many around the area's soccer community as well. The Kasson-Mantorville High School girls soccer team raises money and awareness for the Southeast Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation with their annual 'fighting epilepsy together' game.

For Nelson, it's something he grows with every single day.

"I don't talk about it much," Nelson said. "It's just something that goes on every day. Like anything else in life, I just have to take my meds and that's about it."

Mayo’s Parker Nelson (20) slide kicks during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Nelson can typically feel it start in his hands when a seizure is coming. He then sits down and waits to see if the next wave will come. But Tuesday, he was caught a bit off-guard.

"(Tuesday) was just one of those days where it just hit me," Nelson said. "We just weren't prepared for it."

Nelson said he needs to watch how much energy he exerts, making sure he's hydrated and to not try to get too high with excitement.

The doctors at the emergency room told him it was mostly likely that third one that triggered a seizure.

When a seizure happens, Nelson has a plan in place. If it lasts for longer than five minutes, call 911. If he has two in one day, he needs emergency medication.

Yet, Nelson acknowledged the best way to help someone during a seizure is to understand that plan and if not, then lay the person on their side to allow them to breathe easier. Clear the immediate area and seek medical attention.

Sometimes the person will be conscious and still able to give cues despite having their eyes closed, but it varies.

People with epilepsy handle it each their own way.

Nelson's way is to continue to do what he loves on the soccer pitch.

"I don't think I will ever stop," he said. "Unless they tell me I have to."

He will have a chance to play even more after the Spartans rallied for a 2-1 victory over Owatonna for their second consecutive Section 1AAA title. Mayo trailed 1-0 when Nelson left.

"My mom came in and told me right away," Nelson said. "We celebrated, gave a little fist bump."

Now he's on his way to the state tournament, which kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 25. Brackets will be released Saturday.