Mayo can't stack up with Lakeville North

This was a match and a title that the Mayo volleyball team was not supposed to win.

On paper, it was expected to go to Lakeville North on Saturday afternoon as the teams played in the Section 1AAAA final at Mayo Civic Arena. The Panthers were the No. 1 seed, Mayo No. 2.

Well, Lakeville North looked even better on the volleyball floor than it did on paper. North, seeming to rally whenever Mayo got close, validated its seeding and No. 7 state ranking with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 win over the Spartans.

It sends the 21-10 Panthers to the state tournament for the second straight time (there was no state tourney last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Mayo, which was trying to advance to state for the first time since 2015, finished 20-10.

Though Mayo has plenty to look forward to next year, with a roster filled with juniors and sophomores, seeing its season end was still tough.

That was especially true for the team’s four seniors, including multi-year starter Lauren Klees, the team’s standout libero.

“I think Mayo has a great future,” said Klees, who had a strong final match with 13 digs and three assists. “I’m predicting that they’ll get to state next year. I wish I was coming back.”

Lakeville North made it almost impossible for a Mayo state title appearance to happen this year. It was the Panthers’ defense that especially stuck out. Lakeville North dug up shot after shot, and won one rally after another. Ultimately, it wore Mayo out.

“North played a lot better defense than we did,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. “And they put balls away when they needed to. North pressures you and they don’t make a lot of errors. They just dig (shots) up and keep playing. Plus, they had better blockers than we did tonight. To beat them, we have to play better defense than they do.”

That’ll be something to be addressed next year when Mayo returns the bulk of its varsity team, including three juniors and six sophomores.

Players like setter/right-side hitter Jadyn Lester figure to play huge roles in Mayo’s quest to get to state.

The sophomore played a large role in what really was a gallant Mayo fight on Saturday. The Spartans played hard, but it just wasn’t enough.

“I felt like we came ready to fight,” Lester said. “Things just didn’t go our way. But that’s all you can ask for in matches like these. We did everything we could have done to try to get us (to state). Hopefully we can do it next year.”

Lester had done her part, finishing with 13 assists, 12 digs and three kills.

When it was over, she wasn’t too ready to be thinking ahead. This one hurt too much for that. She loved what the Spartans had this season.

“We are all so connected as a family on this team,” Lester said, tears in her eyes. “Some of us have been playing together since we were 12 years old, and others of us have known each other since fifth grade.”

Lakeville North 3, Mayo 0

Mayo#19#19#21

Lakeville North#25#25#25

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 5 kills, 3.5 blocks; Jadyn Lester 3 kills, 13 assists, 12 digs; Hannah Hanson 9 kills, 11 assists, 10 digs; Madison Meyer 6 kills, 7 digs; Maria Winter 9 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace; Lauren Klees 1 kill, 3 assists, 13 digs; Alexa Carlstrom 3 digs; Ava Miller 2 kills.

Lakeville North: No stats available.