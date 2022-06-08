SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Mayo comes up short in state team tennis semifinals

No. 1 seed Orono proved too much for No. 4 Mayo in the boys state team tennis semifinals, winning 5-2.

Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo’s Daniel Meunier serves the ball during a No. 2 doubles boys tennis match against Century on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor Site in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
June 08, 2022 10:16 AM
MINNEAPOLIS — It was going to be a relative long shot for Mayo to achieve its ultimate goal, a state team championship in boys tennis.

The Spartans’ slim hopes of it were snuffed Wednesday morning in the Class AA semifinals. That’s where they met tournament favorite Orono and lost 5-2 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Orono entered as the No. 1 seed, Mayo No. 4. It was the second meeting between the teams this season, Orono also claiming the first one, 6-1.

Orono had shown just how powerful it was in its Section 5AA championship two weeks ago, beating then No. 1-ranked Wayzata 4-3.

Mayo slipped to 19-4 with the loss and was to play in the third-place dual at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Mayo’s best hopes against Orono figured to come in doubles, where it is always strong. But that didn’t work out, either. Orono picked off two of those three spots. That included edging Spencer Busch and Ben Erickson at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.

Mayo’s wins came at No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles. Tej Bhagra was the Spartans’ singles winner, leading Matias Maule 1-0 in sets (6-4), before Maule defaulted. Bhagra, just an eighth-grader, is ranked No. 7 in the state in singles.

At No. 3 doubles, Mayo’s David Teng and Caleb Kennell prevailed in three tough sets, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.

SEMIFINALS

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Matias Maule 6-4, retired; Sam Skanse (O) def. Zach Thomas 6-1, 6-1; Hugh Perrill (O) def. Daniel Meunier 6-1, 6-2; Owen Skanse (O) def. Noah Wisniewski 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Preston Perrill/Jack Tanner (O) def. Spencer Busch/Ben Erickson 7-5, 5-7, 10-7; Aiden Ecker/Quinn Martini (O) def. Phil Wisniewski/Caleb Neisen 6-4, 6-2; David Teng/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Joe Kasner/Anthony Perrill 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.

