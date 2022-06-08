Mayo comes up short in state team tennis semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — It was going to be a relative long shot for Mayo to achieve its ultimate goal, a state team championship in boys tennis.

The Spartans’ slim hopes of it were snuffed Wednesday morning in the Class AA semifinals. That’s where they met tournament favorite Orono and lost 5-2 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Orono entered as the No. 1 seed, Mayo No. 4. It was the second meeting between the teams this season, Orono also claiming the first one, 6-1.

Orono had shown just how powerful it was in its Section 5AA championship two weeks ago, beating then No. 1-ranked Wayzata 4-3.

Mayo slipped to 19-4 with the loss and was to play in the third-place dual at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Mayo’s best hopes against Orono figured to come in doubles, where it is always strong. But that didn’t work out, either. Orono picked off two of those three spots. That included edging Spencer Busch and Ben Erickson at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 5-7, 10-7.

Mayo’s wins came at No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles. Tej Bhagra was the Spartans’ singles winner, leading Matias Maule 1-0 in sets (6-4), before Maule defaulted. Bhagra, just an eighth-grader, is ranked No. 7 in the state in singles.

At No. 3 doubles, Mayo’s David Teng and Caleb Kennell prevailed in three tough sets, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.

SEMIFINALS

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Matias Maule 6-4, retired; Sam Skanse (O) def. Zach Thomas 6-1, 6-1; Hugh Perrill (O) def. Daniel Meunier 6-1, 6-2; Owen Skanse (O) def. Noah Wisniewski 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Preston Perrill/Jack Tanner (O) def. Spencer Busch/Ben Erickson 7-5, 5-7, 10-7; Aiden Ecker/Quinn Martini (O) def. Phil Wisniewski/Caleb Neisen 6-4, 6-2; David Teng/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Joe Kasner/Anthony Perrill 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.