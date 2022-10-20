Mayo defense answers the challenge, helps Spartans overcome six turnovers to stave off Byron

(Editor's Note: This story will be updated with quotes)

BYRON — The Mayo football team's defense made a statement on Wednesday.

After allowing Austin to throw for over 300 yards in a more tightly contested win than the Spartans would have liked, the Mayo defense was challenged in the short week leading up to the regular season finale against Byron.

They answered the call in resounding fashion.

The Spartans held Byron to negative total yards and allowed just two first downs in helping No. 8 ranked Mayo overcome six turnovers in a 38-12 win over Byron in the regular season finale in Byron.

The Spartans now head to the postseason 7-1 overall, while Byron is 5-3.

Yet, the Mayo defense wasn't the only defense ready to go.

Fresh off a game with four interceptions the Byron defense carried that momentum over, forcing an eye-popping five turnovers — three fumbles, two interceptions — in the first half alone. The Mayo faithful were shell-shocked, used to the explosive Spartans offense.

Mayo did hold a 10-0 lead after a Rudy Lozoya 5-yard rushing touchdown one play after the defense recovered a fumble. Ethan Post made a 39-yard field goal.

That's when it favored the Bears.

Byron was able to stifle standout receiver Carter Holcomb, who had his least productive game statistic wise of the season with four receptions for nine yards. He entered with a state best 992 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.

It forced Mayo quarterback Rees Grimsrud to hold the ball at times and the Byron defensive line took advantage.

It was that d-line that put the Bears on the board when Grimsrud was sacked and stripped of the ball, before Trey Gostomczik ran it back 30 yards midway through the second.

It was the start of four straight possessions with turnovers for the Mayo offense.

The last was an interception from Tyler Fox, who had four picks last week against Albert Lea. A 50-plus yard return with a 15-yard penalty tacked on put the Bears in great position.

The first offensive play, Kale Robinson secured the Bears first first down of the game with a 20-yard touchdown with just 32 seconds left in the first half to give Byron a 12-10 lead.

In the second half, Mayo took the lead on a 5-yard rushing TD from Rudy Lozoya after a bad snap on the Byron punt put the Spartans on the five.

Mayo was knocking on the door again, but Max Dearborn collected the Bears third interception and brought it back 50 yards into Mayo territory.

But the Mayo defense stood tall again, refusing to give an inch. Byron couldn't throw it or run it, as the Mayo front seven was just too tough.

Byron Quarterback Kale Robinson was sacked five times and the rushing game finished with minus 17 yards on 23 carries.

The Mayo ground game then got going.

Isaiah Beale continued his torrid stretch, rushing for 208 yards with a 48-yard touchdown on 20 carries. Seventy of which came on seven carries to fuel a 94-yard scoring drive. This was his second 200-yard rushing performance in his last three games.

Rudy Lozoya finished with three touchdowns and Grimsrud had a 1-yard rushing touchdown as well in the second half as the Spartans scored 28 unanswered points after falling behind 12-10.