Mayo delivers in the clutch, takes down Century

Mayo has been a top-two volleyball team in the Big Nine Conference this season, the Spartans and Northfield unbeaten so far in league play.

On Tuesday night, Mayo perfectly demonstrated why it’s having all of that success.

It did it in front of a raucous McNish Gymnasium crowd, against its biggest city rival, Century. And it did it with all of the poise and athleticism that has put the Spartans on top.

Mayo won decisively, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24 against a Panthers team that has also been mostly excellent this season.

“We were mentally tough,” said Mayo junior outside hitter Madison Meyer, who played a big role in the win with 12 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs and 4 aces. “It’s tough going against a crosstown rival because so much pressure comes with it. But late in sets, we had energy and we just kept it up. We talk about being mentally tough, to keep moving our feet and to play as a team. We all did it together.”

Mayo moved to 7-0 in the Big Nine and 11-3 overall.

The Spartans have waited all season for a showdown against Northfield. They won't have to wait much longer. Northfield is scheduled to play at Mayo on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., in a match that likely will decide the Big Nine Conference championship.

Century, whose league losses are to Mayo and Northfield, is 5-2, 15-6.

It was a tough night for Century not only because it lost, but because it lost one of its best players. Outside hitter Brooke Meincke went down with a lower leg injury in the second set and didn’t return.

Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said that Meincke believed she heard a popping noise in her leg as she was injured, which drew lots of concern.

Not only was she then out, but Century was also missing two key backups, one out with a concussion, one out with sickness.

It made having a serious chance against a team as good as Mayo all the tougher.

“Losing (Meincke) was hands down our biggest issue tonight,” Guillaume said. “We just didn’t have our whole team there. I think our minds got taken away when Brooke got hurt.”

Guillaume also recognized that Mayo isn’t just a great team, but that it played like it. The Spartans especially played like it when each set was on the line.

In the first one, the score was tied at 15-all before Mayo took off, particularly riding kills from Meyer.

In Set No. 2, Century was also in the thick of it, tied 17-all with Mayo. And then there went the Spartans again, finishing on an 8-3 scoring run as it got a bunch of production from setter/middle bocker Hannah Hanson. The junior ended the match with 11 kills, 13 assists, 8 digs and 2 aces. Maria Winter added 13 kills and six digs.

The final set was incredibly close late. But Mayo did it one more time, turning a 24-all game into a 26-24 win for the match.

“We talk about playing with our hearts, trusting our love for the game and trusting our instincts,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. “Those things are tough to do, but we’ve got some kids experienced enough to do it.”

As for Century, it is looking for that one signature win to carry it from good to great.

Panthers standout Paige Decker is sure that it’s in them.

“Once we get that confidence, I think we’ll be fully capable of beating teams like Mayo and Northfield,” Decker said.

Decker led her team with 14 kills.

Mayo 3, Century 0

Century#20#20#24

Mayo#25#25#26

Century: Paige Decker 14 kills; Kaitlyn Meincke 22 digs; Elise Jensen 8 kills.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 2.5 blocks; Jadyn Lester 2 kills, 17 assists, 8 digs, .5 block; Hannah Hanson 11 kills, 13 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Madison Meyer 12 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs, 4 aces; Maria Winter 13 kills, 6 digs; Lauren Klees 3 assists, 15 digs, 2 aces; Erica Matey 1 ace.