Mayo does it with heart, reaches volleyball final

There they went again.

Mayo and Northfield entered the Section 1AAAA volleyball playoffs as the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. They also entered as familiar foes, with an elongated match in their one meeting this season their long look at each other. The Spartans won that one in dramatic five-set fashion.

On Wednesday night at McNish Gymnasium, it happened again. And once more, Mayo had the closing answers, poised and powerful when it mattered most en route to claiming another marathon five-setter between the teams. Mayo won this one 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-7.

It pushed the 20-9 Spartans into Saturday's 4 p.m. championship, where they will take on No. 1 seed Lakeville North at Mayo Civic Center.

"I think we all just pulled together, knowing that if we didn't win, it was going to be our last game together this season," Mayo star Hannah Hanson said. "That just pushed us through. We all worked as hard as we could. I wasn't super nervous; I had confidence in my teammates that we were going to pull it out."

So did Mayo longtime coach Deb Frederick, who was overcome with emotion at match's end, recognizing all of the Mayo alumni who came back to watch this one, and also proud of her team for its together approach.

She said it came down to one thing — heart.

"It was just all about emotion," said Frederick, who has Mayo in the section final for the first time since 2015, when it went to state. "I think we've prepped our kids about this. You don't win because of (volleyball skills) right now. You play with your heart and you play for each other. This group has always had that. You could see that in them even when they were little fifth graders."

As much heart as the Spartans possess, there is also no shortage of skill here for a team that's dominated by its junior class.

Mayo got good stuff from a bunch of players. But it was its front-line players who came up "biggest" Wednesday.

Frederick said that was most necessary in Game 5, with the match on the line.

"In Game 5, it had to be about our 'bigs,' " said Frederick, referring to her net players. "They had to come to play in that last one. They needed to take care of things the way they always do."

Frederick got her wish. It was a series of blocks and kills in that final set that led Mayo to the promised land. Nobody came up any bigger than Hanson, who though she's listed as a setter/right-side hitter, spends loads of time dominating at the net with her leaping ability and power. She had four kills in set No. 5 and finished the match with a do-everything line of 12 kills, 28 assists, 11 digs, 1.5 blocks and an ace. There was also a couple of kills from high-rising outside hitter Madison Meyer (14 kills, 9 digs, 1 block, 4 aces), a kill by setter/right-side hitter Jadyn Lester (7 kills, 29 assists, 6 digs, 1 1/2 blocks, 2 aces) and then a match-ending block by Ava Miller.

One name not listed there was outside hitter Maria Winter. Though she was hardly absent in that last set, she was a force in all of the others. Winter finished with 14 kills, 16 digs, 1 1/2 blocks, 4 aces and drew raves from Frederick.

"Tonight, Maria was really ready to swing and play well," Frederick said of the junior. "It was one of her best matches of the year. She never gets in her own head. She just smiles and just gets through things no matter how she's playing. That's just how she does it."

That works for Frederick, who was also smiling, through tears of joy.

That look she got of all of her former players in attendance, and knowing how her team had just come through, it slayed her.

"Seeing all of these alumni," Fredericks said. "It really gets my ticker."

Mayo 3, Northfield 2

Northfield#21#25#15#25#7

Mayo#25#18#25#20#15

Northfield: No stats submitted.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 7 kills, 2.5 blocks; Jadyn Lester 7 kills, 29 assists, 6 digs, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces; Hannah Hanson 12 kills, 28 assists, 11 digs, 1.5 blocks, 1 ace; Madison Meyer 14 kills, 9 digs, 1 block, 4 aces; Maria Winter 14 kills, 16 digs, 1.5 blocks, 4 aces; Lauren Klees 2 assists, 25 digs, 1 ace; Erica Matey 2 digs; Ava Miller 7 kills, 2 blocks.