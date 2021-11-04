Mayo drops third-place match, places fourth at state

Duluth East scored three times in a span of four minutes to knock off Mayo 3-0 in a Class AAA boys soccer state third-place match Thursday morning at the West St. Paul Athletic Center.

Kai Hoffman opened up the scoring in the 13th minute off a long throw-in before William Smith scored off a corner less than 30 seconds later to make it 2-0. Hoffman scored his second in the 17th minute to make it 3-0.

Jack Hobday made nine saves in net for the Spartans, who were outshot by East 12-6.

The loss puts the bow on a magical run for the Spartans -- one that saw them notch playoff wins over top-10 ranked teams in Century (2-1), Lakeville South (2-0) and Minneapolis Southwest (1-0, penalty kicks) to reach the state semifinals for the just the second time in school history. They had won 10 straight entering Wednesday's semifinal against Mounds View, having allowed six total goals, never more than one goal in a match, during the streak.

This was their first state appearance since 2015 and eighth overall.