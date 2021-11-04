SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Mayo drops third-place match, places fourth at state

Spartans magical run ends with tough game against No. 2 Duluth East.

November 04, 2021 03:41 PM
Share

Duluth East scored three times in a span of four minutes to knock off Mayo 3-0 in a Class AAA boys soccer state third-place match Thursday morning at the West St. Paul Athletic Center.

Kai Hoffman opened up the scoring in the 13th minute off a long throw-in before William Smith scored off a corner less than 30 seconds later to make it 2-0. Hoffman scored his second in the 17th minute to make it 3-0.

Jack Hobday made nine saves in net for the Spartans, who were outshot by East 12-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss puts the bow on a magical run for the Spartans -- one that saw them notch playoff wins over top-10 ranked teams in Century (2-1), Lakeville South (2-0) and Minneapolis Southwest (1-0, penalty kicks) to reach the state semifinals for the just the second time in school history. They had won 10 straight entering Wednesday's semifinal against Mounds View, having allowed six total goals, never more than one goal in a match, during the streak.

This was their first state appearance since 2015 and eighth overall.

Related Topics: SOCCERMAYO HIGH SCHOOLOLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports