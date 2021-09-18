Mayo finally gets it done against Edina

EDINA — It had been a while.

For the first time since 2008, Mayo figured out a way to beat the most dynastic girls tennis team in the state, Edina.

Mayo got that done on Friday, beating the Hornets 4-3 in a non-conference dual.

Edina entered ranked No. 2 in the state, while Mayo was ranked fourth. Minnetonka is a landslide No. 1.

Mayo got some clutch individual wins to edge the Hornets. Sutton Julsrud won 7-6 (7-5 tie-breaker), 6-3 at No. 2 singles, Aoife Loftus won 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles combination of Nandini Iyer and Audrey Aney won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

No. 1 singles player Claire Loftus represented Mayo’s clinching fourth win. She rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 dismantling of Sami Hankinson.

Mayo 4, Edina 3

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Sami Hankinson 6-0, 6-0; Sutton Julsrud (M) def. Nicola Santoni 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Emmy Inderieden 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Myra Han (E) def. Keely Ryder 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Ana Marinez/Kate Miller 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Annie Klemmensen/Lauryn Schenck (E) def. Jordan Ruskell/Malea Diehn 6-1, 6-4; Zoya Hasan/Elena Loucks (E) def. Ella Dozois/Charlotte Colby 6-2, 6-1.