Sports | Prep

Mayo finally gets it done against Edina

The last time Mayo had beaten Edina in girls tennis was in 2008. The Spartans finally repeated the feat on Friday, beating the Hornets 4-3.

090721-CENTURY-MAYO-GIRLS-TENNIS-5336.jpg
Mayo’s Audrey Aney returns the ball during a No. 1 doubles girls tennis match against Century on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
September 18, 2021 10:54 AM
EDINA — It had been a while.

For the first time since 2008, Mayo figured out a way to beat the most dynastic girls tennis team in the state, Edina.

Mayo got that done on Friday, beating the Hornets 4-3 in a non-conference dual.

Edina entered ranked No. 2 in the state, while Mayo was ranked fourth. Minnetonka is a landslide No. 1.

Mayo got some clutch individual wins to edge the Hornets. Sutton Julsrud won 7-6 (7-5 tie-breaker), 6-3 at No. 2 singles, Aoife Loftus won 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles combination of Nandini Iyer and Audrey Aney won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

No. 1 singles player Claire Loftus represented Mayo’s clinching fourth win. She rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 dismantling of Sami Hankinson.

Mayo 4, Edina 3

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Sami Hankinson 6-0, 6-0; Sutton Julsrud (M) def. Nicola Santoni 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Emmy Inderieden 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Myra Han (E) def. Keely Ryder 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Ana Marinez/Kate Miller 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Annie Klemmensen/Lauryn Schenck (E) def. Jordan Ruskell/Malea Diehn 6-1, 6-4; Zoya Hasan/Elena Loucks (E) def. Ella Dozois/Charlotte Colby 6-2, 6-1.

