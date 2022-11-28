Mayo football coach Holcomb reflects on agony of state quarterfinal defeat, ecstasy of this team

ROCHESTER — On Nov. 12, the Mayo football team lost the heartbreaker of heartbreakers, giving up a touchdown to Mankato West in the final 15 seconds of regulation. It happened on a 4th-and-goal play from the 8-yard line in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals.

The final: West 20, Mayo 17.

No. 1-ranked West traveled 85 yards on that nearly 3-minute final drive, barely avoiding a pass interception on one play, Mayo jumping off-sides on a key third down on another, and its quarterback nearly sacked on that ultimately winning fourth-down TD pass into the back of the end zone, the ball connecting with a receiver who’d been blanketed by a Mayo defensive back.

The emotions of Mayo coach Donny Holcomb were all over the place during that fateful last drive. Holcomb has thought long and hard about that game since, but was buoyed by a happening that took place just two days after that crushing loss.

What was on our mind as Mankato West started from its own 15-yard-line on that last drive?

Holcomb: It was as if I had a voice over one shoulder saying, “They have to go 85 yards. Our defense has been awesome all game. Don’t worry about it.” But another voice was telling me, “Anything can happen. You’ve been in games where it can go either way. It’s not over until it’s over.”

Your defense had a couple of chances to virtually end the game on that final West drive. A potential interception slipped through a defender’s hands and you had that off-sides penalty go against you. As West drove closer and closer to your end zone, what was your reaction?

Holcomb: As our (errors) began to mount there, it was kind of like having your lifelines being used up. While that was happening, West was gaining confidence. (West) did a really nice job of staying calm and acting like they’d been there before.

What else struck you on that last drive?

Holcomb: I had two thoughts. One was about how awesome the celebration was going to be if we hung on and won. On the flip side, I was thinking about what it’s like to have something taken away from you and knowing just how that feels.

When the winning pass was made, it going from quarterback Bart McAninch to receiver Brody Koberoski, what do you recall?

Holcomb: When I saw that it was a touchdown, I couldn’t believe it. At that point, you just feel so much guilt and that you’ve let down the (players) because they’d played their hearts out. This was the most team-oriented group that I’ve ever had. I just wanted for them to get what they deserved (a spot in the state semifinals).

Coming up with words for your team after a loss like this has to be brutal. What did you say?

Holcomb: I tried to say what I say every year, regardless of the game. It’s to make sure that their heads were not looking at the ground. I didn't want that to be their final memory. It was that regardless of the score, they could be proud of themselves for what they’d done.

You’ve said that this was a special group of Mayo players. Elaborate on that.

Holcomb: Whether they’d won this game or even the state championship, it wouldn’t have changed my opinion of them. I couldn’t have been more proud of who they were. And that was because of the commitment they’d made to each other and the way they’d believed in me as I told them everything they needed to do to get to this point. It was just a different group. They all got it. There wasn’t one kid who stepped onto that field who didn’t believe that we were going to win, that didn’t believe we were going to get it done.

Something special happened the morning after the game, setting up something that was even more special. What went on?

Holcomb: Rudy Lozoya (senior running back) sent me a message on that Sunday morning asking me if we could have one more morning lift as a team (weight-lifting session at Mayo). And I’m thinking, “You guys just lost and you want to get up at 6 a.m. to lift one more time?” But that Monday, those kids all showed up and they showed up with so much whooping and hollering you’d have thought they’d just won a state championship. They were having a blast. And it wasn’t just the seniors. It was almost every kid on that varsity.

And your reaction?

Holcomb: I told them, “I’m crying on the inside.” This just shows you the power of sports and that it’s not just about winning. These kids could have been acting all pissed off because of the loss. But they weren’t. They were just enjoying being together and doing a thing one more time that got them to be successful as a team. When I got that message from Rudy, I’d been having my own pity party. But then I just thought, “I better suck it up and quit feeling sorry for myself.” And it’s for things like this that you coach. You don’t coach to win on the scoreboard. When everyone believes and bands together, that’s why you coach.

