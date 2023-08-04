Mayo football culture on full display with 'Max Out' week

ROCHESTER — For anyone who didn’t need to know where the weight room at Mayo High School is, all they had to do is listen.

You could hear it as soon as you walked in.

The sound of thumping and clanking weights, with enthusiastic whooping and hollering in between, rang throughout the Mayo halls on Wednesday morning, Aug. 2.

It was the second-to-last day of the off-season weightlifting program for the Mayo football team — one that involved "max out" day for the power clean. And the energy was quite high as the players pushed each other to the limits.

"Everybody shows up for max week," senior quarterback Rees Grimsrud said. "So we're all here. We're all fired up. We're all ready to go. It's like game day, a game day every day."

ADVERTISEMENT

“These guys, they're my brothers,” All-State senior receiver Carter Holcomb said. “Just the energy that we all have, we just match each other. And just, we just love to grind and get better, getting stronger. And just enjoying being around each other and having fun being together.”

Holcomb was bouncing around from mat to mat to help with the weights. Yet, he wasn’t moving around as much as his father and head coach, Donny Holcomb, who was seemingly everywhere at once, recording the personal bests being set with his cell phone. It’s all part of the culture the Spartans have established, leading to success on the field. Mayo has won back-to-back Section 1-5A titles.

Was at max day for the Mayo football team. Safe to say the vibes were good. pic.twitter.com/2cPUSWaAgf — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) August 2, 2023

“We make sure everyone's here,” junior Calder Sheehan said. “If someone's not here, we call them, make sure they're up and we'll make them get here. So I feel like everyone's kind of locked in. Everyone wants to be here. No one's being forced to be here, I guess. I mean, we kind of force it, but we're not forced by the coaches to be here, but I feel like everyone wants to be here and everyone wants to get better. And I feel like that's why we've improved so much over the years. Because everyone wants to be good. And everyone wants to go far.”

With the Spartans making the leap up to Class 6A this year, the focus in the weight room has been heightened this summer.

“Coach said, right at the beginning of the off-season, we have a chance to do something that nobody in the history of Mayo has ever done before,” Grimsrud said. “We've taken that to heart. Put it into practice. All that. I would say there’s definitely a little bit more intensity.”

That’s how the Spartans are looking at this year, as an opportunity to put this football program officially on the map across the state. It is, of course, going to be an incredible challenge, especially with the Spartans a little thin along the line after the graduation of standouts Ethan Kramer and Jorge Martinez. But this group of fresher faces has hit the ground running.

Mayo High School sophomore Charlie Kipp is cheered on by his teammates after bench pressing three reps of 205-pound weights, a personal record, in the Mayo room in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during "max out" week before football practice starts later this month. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Consistently, the room is packed to the gills, seemingly bursting at the seams with an energy that is extremely positive.

"Seeing everybody watch these older guys get stronger and lift and do all this," Carter Holcomb said, "getting them to buy into the program and do the same thing as us, getting them together, eventually we'll be able to put all that strength and all that out on the field together."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7-on-7 competitions have also been a positive this summer, more than proving the Spartans have the athletes to compete. The next step is to put it together on the field.

"We have a ton of good competitors. And, you know, athletes. The thing is, we have every single kid in the weight room," Donny Holcomb said. "There's some, a couple here and there, but I mean, if you were to say, let's give me your 30 top guys who are going to be on the field, every single one of them is in there. So, we're going in with kids who have worked extremely hard and done exactly what we've asked them to do. So then we just have to see how we play and love to get better every single day. Just be thankful for the opportunity."

An opportunity the Spartans are looking forward to.

"I can't wait," Sheehan said. "I'm ready to go. We all are ready to go."