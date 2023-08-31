Mayo football relishing underdog role as it enters uncertain territory in Class 6A

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

ROCHESTER — The Mayo High School football team has been the cream of the crop in Section 1, Class 5A the last two years, capping it off with back-to-back state tournament appearances.

Yet, this year will be different. Much different.

The Spartans find themselves in a much bigger pond as section realignments have bumped them up to Section 3, Class 6A.

Gone are the days of playing crosstown rivals John Marshall and Century. Instead, in comes the likes of traditional powers like Rosemount, Lakeville North and South.

ADVERTISEMENT

With it comes a different set of expectations — one that has the Spartans playing the underdog role — and an opportunity.

“We all have had this underdog mentality this summer,” junior Calder Sheehan said. “We have nothing to lose. It's just a great opportunity to show how good of a team we actually are. We're looking forward to it.”

“Knowing that we don't know any of these teams and these teams don't know us, we've never played them. Love it. I mean, it's something new, it's nothing we can control,” senior wide receiver Carter Holcomb said. “So we just got to play through it and just keep grinding.”

There might be times when this season feels like a grind.

Subscribers Only Prep Mayo football culture on full display with 'Max Out' week A bulked-up commitment to the weight room has made a massive difference for the Mayo football team, with back-to-back section titles. This year that effort has been ramped up as Mayo makes the jump to Class 6A.

The Spartans often have most linemen and players overall go both ways. Mayo discovered this summer, that isn’t often the case for their new opponents.

“That's the biggest thing when they have five guys who they can bring out on offense and then when those five guys are coming off the field, the defense is coming out. And it's four different guys coming out,” coach Donny Holcomb said. “That's what we've seen in seven on seven. I mean, we'll be on defense and will stop a team or not stop a team. And all of a sudden, our guys are running back to go play offense. And there's a whole new defense from the other team out there.”

It’s a challenge no other Mayo squad has ever had before.

“You can make excuses and all that kind of stuff, but in the end, it doesn't matter,” coach Holcomb said. “Nobody really cares. Just gotta go after it. The guys are excited for it and looking forward to the opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With that, let's take a look at Mayo's new section:

Burnsville

The Blaze ended last year on a four-game losing streak, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Lakeville South 52-6. As a junior, quarterback Jeremy Sherlock led an offense that averaged just more than 17 points and 200 yards per game. He finished with 11 total touchdowns.

Eagan

The Wildcats started the season 1-3, before utilizing a potent rushing attack to finish the season winners of four of their final five. They lost to Forest Lake 27-21 in the first round of the postseason. Quarterback Brooklyn Evans is the returning leading rusher, tallying 503 yards on 66 carries with nine touchdowns as just a sophomore. Eagan averaged over 240 yards on the ground.

Eastview

Eastview has just seven wins in the past four seasons after tallying just one victory a year ago. The Lightning will have to replace leading rusher Lionel Suggs Jr., who averaged 120 yards on the ground a year ago.

Farmington

Another squad that is looking to shake off a one-win season, the Tigers were outscored 285-129 in nine games. That includes a 51-7 loss to Eden Prairie and a 49-0 loss to eventual Class 6A runner-up Rosemount. Opponents ran for more than 2,000 yards against Farmington.

Lakeville North

The Panthers started the season 1-5 before a strong second half of the season left them 4-6 overall. That included a 24-7 win over Minnetonka in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Quarterback Riley Grossman threw for 1,162 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. The offense averaged more than 300 yards a contest. Senior edge rusher Antonio Menard is committed to the Air Force Academy.

Lakeville South

South reached its fourth consecutive state tournament before falling to Maple Grove 14-7 in a Class 6A semifinal. South was led by standout running back Carson Hansen, who was the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year and is now playing football at Iowa State University. He had more than 1,700 yards for an offense that tallied 281 rushing yards per game. South outscored opponents 411-127.

Rosemount

With a fierce defense, the Irish (12-1) made it all the way to the Class 6A state championship where they lost to Maple Grove 27-10. Rosemount allowed just 10 points per game and the offense saw five rushers average more than 5 yards per carry. Jackson Ganser is a running back to keep an eye on this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 3, Class 6A schedule (all times 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 31 — Mayo at Burnsville; Edina at Eagan; Farmington at Mounds View; Eastview at Rosemount; Lakeville North at Stillwater.

Sept. 1 — Wayzata at Lakeville South.

Sept. 8 — Lakeville South at Farmington; Burnsville at Park of Cottage Grove; Eagan at Mayo; Lakeville North at Rosemount; Eastview at Roseville.

Sept. 15 — Roseville at Burnsville, 5 p.m.; Rosemount at Eagan; Hopkins at Eastview; Lakeville South at Lakeville North; Farmington at Mayo.

Sept. 21 — Farmington at Lakeville North, 6 p.m.; Eagan at Lakeville South; Mayo at Rosemount.

Sept. 22 — Buffalo at Eastview; Burnsville at Hopkins.

Sept. 28 — Eastview at Burnsville; Rosemount at Farmington.

Sept. 29 — Lakeville North at Eagan; Lakeville South at Mayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct. 5 — Park of Cottage Grove at Eastview, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 — Burnsville at Buffalo; Eagan at Farmington; Mayo at Lakeville North; Rosemount at Lakeville South.

Oct. 13 — Farmington at Burnsville; Forest Lake at Eagan; Lakeville North at East Ridge; Mayo at Eden Prairie; Eastview at Lakeville South; Shakopee at Rosemount.

Oct. 18 — Eagan at Eastview, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 — Lakeville South at Champlin Park, 1 p.m.; Burnsville at Lakeville North, 1 p.m.; Rosemount at Centennial; Coon Rapids at Farmington; East Ridge at Mayo.

2023 Pigskin Preview at PostBulletin.com

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville's "hit man" is southeastern Minnesota's top tackler

ADVERTISEMENT

• Column: The Pigskin Preview turns 50

• Why the chase for the Section 1, 9-Player championship could be wide open this fall

MONDAY, AUG. 28

• How and why the Winona State University coaching staff is prioritizing southeastern Minnesota as a recruiting hotbed

• Defending champ Fillmore Central is among the favorites in a loaded Section 1, Class 1A

• Who will challenge Chatfield in Section 1, Class 2A this season?

• Stewartville star will be a problem for opposing linemen

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

ADVERTISEMENT

• Donovan family has led La Crescent-Hokah's quick turnaround

• Chicago native Martell Williams returned to RCTC this fall for one reason

• One powerhouse has moved out, another has moved into Section 1, Class 3A

• Is Section 1, Class 4A a three-horse race again?

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

• Section 1, Class 5A could be up for grabs

• The Post Bulletin names its "Dangerous Dozen" for the 2023 season

• College coaches have eyes on John Marshall's Ladu brothers

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

• John Marshall graduate Deontae Veney is making a "big" impact at Minnesota State University, Mankato

• Mayo's Holcomb a rare five-year varsity player — and a rare athlete

• Rochester Mayo to tackle the state's biggest class, moving up to Section 3, Class 6A

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

• Why are teams schedules so different this fall? We find out why local teams will face unfamiliar foes

• Kingsland's dynamic backfield duo has Knights dreaming big in '23

• As the Pigskin turns 50, we look back at every southeastern Minnesota team that has won a state title since its inception in 1974