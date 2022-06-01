Mayo freshman Ahn in position to qualify for state meet; Century's Erickson within striking distance

LAKE CITY — Ethan Norman qualified for the Class AAA boys golf state meet a year ago. Kole Forsthoffer has been a force during the regular season this spring.

But it's a freshman standout who is on the verge of qualifying for the state meet from Rochester Mayo.

Isaac Ahn shot a cool and steady 2-over-par 73 on Tuesday at The Jewel in the opening round of the Section 1AAA meet to sit in fourth place with 18 holes remaining to play. The final round is set for Thursday. Ahn is well within the cut line to reach the state meet; the top five finishers not on the championship team, also qualify for state as individuals. Lakeville North is tied for the lead in the team standings with Albert Lea, both at 305, after the first round. Northfield (306) and Farmington (308) are close behind.

Mayo (317) and Century (317) played outstanding golf as teams on Tuesday, but tied for fifth place in a strong field of 12 teams.

Ahn was the story of the day from Rochester, though, shooting a 36 on the front nine and a 37 on the back, recording three birdies and 10 pars along the way. He is just four shots back of leader Chase Camili of North (69). Defending section and state meadlist Nate Stevens of Northfield — a Notre Dame commit — is in second after shooting a 1-under 70. Farmington's Kyler Schwamb sits third (72).

Century received a strong round from Shawn Erickson (77, tie-10th); Bo Bondy (78, tie-13th) and Jacob Shamblin (80, tie-21st).

JM's Ole Fevold also fired an 80 to sit in a tie for 21st.

In addition to Ahn, Mayo received solid rounds from Will Smith and Norman (both 81, tie-26th), and Forsthoffer and Tim Sexton (both 82, tie-30th). Century's Brennan Weckwerth also shot an 82.

SECTION 1AAA BOYS GOLF

FIRST ROUND

(At The Jewel, par 71)

Team Totals

1t. Lakeville North 305, 1t. Albert Lea 305, 3. Northfield 306, 4. Farmington 308, 5t. Mayo 317, 5t. Faribault 317, 5t. Century 317, 8. Lakeville South 319, 9. John Marshall 337, 10. Owatonna 348, 11. Austin 354, 12. Winona 411.

Individuals

(Top 5 and area top 40)

1. Chase Camili (LN) 69, 2. Nate Stevens (N) 70, 3. Kyler Schwamb (Farm) 72, 4t. Hogan Ordal (LS) 73, 4t. Isaac Ahn (Mayo) 73, 10t. Shawn Erickson (Cent) 77, 13t. Bo Bondy (Cent) 78, 21t. Jacob Shamblin (Cent) 80, 21t. Ole Fevold (JM) 80, 26t. Will Smith (Mayo) 81, 26t. Ethan Norman (Mayo) 81, 30t. Kole Forsthoffer (Mayo) 82, 30t. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 82, 30t. Brennan Weckwerth (Cent) 82, 39t. Elijah Krueger (Aust) 85.