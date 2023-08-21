Mayo girls tennis team has never looked more like a potential state champion

ROCHESTER — It's been 22 years since the Mayo girls tennis team had this much reason for optimism.

That 2001 collection was loaded with talent, especially in singles. Caitlin Loprinzi, Lauren Patterson, Jeanine Cascino and Katie Carr were a devastating foursome.

Still, all of that talent wasn't enough to bring Mayo home a state title. That's because Edina, as was almost always the case back then, was in the way.

In fact, the Mayo girls --- despite having advanced to the state tournament 25 of the last 26 years --- have never won it all.

That could and maybe even should change this season.

Mayo has a singles foursome that rivals that 2001 bunch. Look out for such players as Claire Loftus, Aoife Loftus, Keely Ryder, Malea Diehn and Anna Medina. Some collection of those five will fill out the four singles slots, led by junior Claire Loftus who is considered one of the top two Class AA players in the state.

"This (singles) group is hard to compare (with the Loprinzi-Patterson-Cascino-Carr) lineup, because that was 22 years ago," Mayo coach Jeff Demaray said. "But Claire (Loftus) can beat anyone in the state at the No. 1 singles spot. That makes a big difference. And we have great depth at singles. Plus, we have a lot of girls who have worked really hard and played a lot of USTA tournaments and done six weeks of Mayo doubles camps. We have to take it one match at a time and improve every day. We want to be playing our best tennis players at the end of the season."

Mayo had most of that going for it last year and it still wasn't enough to claim its first state girls tennis championship. That's because Minnetonka had one of the best teams in Minnesota history and beat the Spartans 6-1 in the state championship.

But no team this season is predicted to be close to what Minnetonka was last year. That includes Minnetonka, which graduated six of its top seven players, including the top two players in the state.

Prep Mayo's Loftus sisters storm to Class AA state doubles championship Mayo sisters Claire and Aoife Loftus entered the Class AA state girls tennis tournament as the No. 3 seed in doubles. They wound up winning the tournament with ease.

So, mix in all of Mayo's talent this season — which includes excellent depth in doubles — together with its almost certain No. 1 ranking, and this really does feel like the Spartans' time.

The Spartans are on a mission. And that mission has a definitive ending.

"I think last year, our girls had about the same kind of optimism," Mayo senior captain and No. 1 doubles player Nandini Iyer said. "But after getting second last year, our girls are really determined to get first this season. We've been working really hard for that."

That diligence has shown with all of the winter, spring and summer USTA tournament so many of these Mayo players have participated in as well as their year-round tennis lessons in Rochester.

Iyer has a perspective that is a shade different from almost everyone else on this team. She's been playing varsity tennis since the seventh grade. That taste of playing for a championship a year ago was a first.

It was delicious. Now she wants more.

"I've always loved going to the state tournaments, but last year was my first time in the finals," said Iyer, who teams in doubles with fellow senior Audrey Aney. "It was an amazing feeling with that level of intensity. It is just different than the semifinals or the first round. I would like to do that again. And to win it, that would mean so much. As a senior and a captain, that would feel like the perfect ending."