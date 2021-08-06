Mayo grad Michalak tries to be (simply) the best for Royals

Michael Michalak has learned over the course of his long baseball career that sometimes less can mean more.

Michalak, who turned 24 in July, has excelled over the years on the diamond, at Mayo High School, Des Moines Area Community College, at Division I University of Illinois and with the Rochester Honkers in the Northwoods League. He has now settled in playing amateur baseball with the Rochester Royals.

“The older you get the more simple you have to keep the game,” Michalak said. “So mainly just focusing on not trying to do too much and play baseball the way it’s meant to be played, get runners on base, get them going, stealing bases and finding ways to manufacture runs for our team.”

The right-handed hitting and throwing Michalak has had a stellar season for the Royals as the team’s lead-off hitter and center fielder. The Royals are in the midst of the Section 1B playoffs and are playing a best-of-three series with Hampton to determine a Class B state tournament berth.

“Baseball is baseball wherever you’re at,” Michalak said. “And amateur ball has its own little twist to it. Out of college, the type of game is different, but coming out to the ballpark every day, I really enjoy it.”

Michael Michalak

And the Royals enjoy having Michalak to anchor their lineup, both on offense and defense.

“Mike Michalak at the top of the order is probably as good of a hitter as anyone in the state,” Royals player/manager Tim Oesterlin said. “He’s swinging it really well and we have a lot of veteran guys and young guys swinging it well up and down the lineup.”

Of the regulars in the Royals lineup, Michalak leads the team in batting average (.330), OPS (.902), runs scored (24) and stolen bases (11). He is second in doubles (nine), home runs (three) and RBIs (23).

“I’ve been really enjoying making a name in the amateur ball world,” Michalak said.

Like most amateur players, Michalak now has to balance playing baseball with a job. Michalak works for GoRout, a football technology company in Rochester. He also helps some at Rochester Batting Cages with baseball camps.

“The physical aspect is definitely a little different,” Michalak said. “You are only playing games three times a week and you don’t always have to go to work like you had to go to school.

“I’m trying to do a lot of different things in my life right now so keeping your body in shape and staying strong and explosive, it’s definitely been a challenge to be where you were two years ago.”

Michalak closed his Division I college career in the Big Ten Conference in 2019. With his high level of play and a number of current college players on the Royals squad, he has been a mentor to many of the younger players.

“I get them (questions) nearly every game, whether it’s about a pitcher or what I saw at the plate,” Michalak said. “I always try to give the youngest guys the most I can on a daily basis. I used to be in their shoes and baseball is just a game where it takes a lot of repetitions and game scenarios to become confident.”

He also tries to keep his advice to other players simple.

“The more you can slow the game down the better,” he said.

Michalak has hopes of playing amateur baseball for years to come. Being from Rochester, he also finds himself now being a teammate with some of his former city rivals, such as Eric Thorvilson, who was a left-handed pitcher at Century High School.

“Being able to become friends with guys who might not have been great friends in high school, it’s pretty cool to put that aside,” Michalak said. “And being on the same team, you’re not going at each other any more. But yeah, it’s a great experience to get as many teammates under your belt as possible and make as many connections. It’s not always about baseball; sometimes its bigger than playing baseball.”