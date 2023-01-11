Mayo grad Vold striving to be the female wrestling coach she never had

CHATFIELD — As she looked across the mats during another Mayo wrestling practice, it dawned on Savannah Vold it was about time for her to stop holding a clipboard.

The then-Spartans' sophomore wrestling manager already had the makeup for the sport, having grown up grappling and wrestling with her father — former UFC fighter and 1994 Mayo graduate Aaron Vold — on the tiny wrestling mat in the family’s basement. That’s where Aaron would also train with other fighters at times. Unbeknownst to her, Savannah was a sponge, soaking it all up.

“Just growing up with my dad being a fighter, I had that background,” Vold said. “Just being younger and getting thrown out with his fighters and stuff like that. I just always loved that aggression.”

She figured now, it was time to turn all those years of learning, into being a member of the Mayo wrestling team.

Mayo coach Art Trimble still remembers that day.

“She wanted to manage and then was like ‘you know what, I'm going to wrestle this next year.’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, let's do it.’” Trimble said with a laugh.

Yet, at the time — five years ago — that was easier said than done for the simple fact there weren’t many girls wrestling in Rochester, especially at Mayo.

That didn’t deter Vold, much like it didn’t when she went toe-to-toe with her father growing up.

“She was always — whatever we're doing workout-wise, she's fitting in right there, competing with everybody else,” Trimble recalled. “She just comes from a hard work ethic family. She worked her tail off and practiced every day. Really developed the skills.”

“It ended up being one of the best decisions I ever made,” Vold said.

Chatfield assistant coach Savannah Vold demonstrates a move with Sean Trewin as Chloe Berg (top) and Marley Harris practice on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Vold went on to become a trailblazer, forging a path few girls had traveled — or even considered — in a sport that for far too long was considered just for males. Vold became the first female at Mayo to earn a varsity letter in wrestling, the first female out of Section 1 to sign a college letter of intent to wrestle (Waldorf College) and was selected for the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame and Mayo High School Hall of Fame.

After a season in Iowa, Vold transferred to Augsburg University in Minneapolis. She went 16-21 for the young and rising program that wrestled its first dual in 2019.

“Wrestling has brought me to so many cool places,” Vold said. “Meet so many cool people. Just so many cool opportunities.”

Now, she’s hoping to give back, helping girls find those opportunities a bit easier by becoming the female role model she never had in wrestling growing up.

That journey sort of unexpectedly began two summers ago when Chatfield youth wrestling board member Chris Priebe reached out to her about the possibility of helping Chatfield run a K-12 girls-only wrestling clinic. Like in Rochester, the number of girls competing at the youth level in Chatfield was there, but they often gave up the sport once reaching high school. For many, it just wasn’t worth it.

“It’s definitely tough (wrestling in high school),” Vold said. “These guys just have the testosterone. One of my coaches explained to me that boys are in class, literally building muscle. That’s just not how girls' bodies work. That’s the hardest part. I mean, you can beat the guys here and there, but you want to face and see other girls. It’s a lot more fair getting girls a chance to wrestle girls.”

Chatfield assistant coach Savannah Vold looks on as Chloe Berg and Marley Harris practice on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

That’s what the Chatfield wrestling program wanted to see as well.

The first step to get there was that all-girls clinic.

For Vold, it was an easy decision to say yes. She had known Priebe well, while she and Chatfield High School wrestling coach Matt Mauseth are both Mayo grads.

Quite a bit of youth showed up that summer day in 2021, but not many high schoolers. But one of those who did was Chloe Berg, who had wrestled at the youth level but didn’t come out for the high school team. Yet, seeing Vold at the clinic, as well as the youth and overall growth of the sport, she was interested in coming back to the Gophers.

Still, she took a year to think about it. Vold finished her senior year at Augsburg, while Chloe Berg watched her younger brother, Javier, win a Section 1A title at 106 pounds as a freshman.

She told Mauseth she was coming out for the team for her junior year.

That’s when Mauseth got on the phone with Vold.

“I called her right away,” the 2007 Class AAA state champion said. “I wanted to scoop her up before anyone else did. … Because I’ve never coached girls before. There’s a lot of aspects about coaching females that I think a female is in a better position to do. It takes a lot off my plate, but at the same time allows me to learn and be supportive of the girls wrestling because I have someone like Savannah, who is a great role model and wrestled in college.”

Chatfield head coach Matt Mauseth talks with assistant coach Savannah Vold, right, and Sean Trewin during practice on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Vold was, of course, interested. When word around town spread that Vold was going to possibly join the program, suddenly two more girls gave their commitment to Mauseth.

Even better, when Mauseth went to Chatfield High School administration about the possibility of bringing Vold on as a coach, the administration showed Chatfield’s commitment to girls wrestling by hiring Vold as a paid assistant. Both Mauseth and Vold thought she would most likely be brought on as a volunteer coach.

“Mauseth and Priebe are definitely very awesome at recruiting and just being very supportive of women’s wrestling,” Vold said. “They want girls in the room.”

When it was officially announced that Vold would be joining the staff as an assistant, three more girls signed up to bring the total up to six, compared to zero the year before. Soon, Mauseth had a schedule for them that contained four girls-only tournaments. For Vold, seeing her girls compete consistently against other girls is a proud moment.

“It's so cool seeing it grow, especially where it was when I started,” Vold said. “I was the only girl at these tournaments. Just to see how much support we've gained. I didn't know how long it was going to take for the MSHSL to get it sanctioned. But when it did, oh my gosh, it's so cool.”

The girls have taken their lumps at times this season, but there is a noticeable growth already from the first day of the season. The girls simply cannot get enough of their new coach.

“After practice (the other day), I sat down with some of the girls and we were just talking,” Vold said. “They talked about what it was like for me to be in the room with them. How it was inspiring for them and motivation for them. They told me, ‘If you weren't here, then I wouldn't be working as hard with the guys in here,’ so I think bringing that into the room and showing them that girls can do this. Especially, I started out late, I think that helps them to, you know, I can give them guidance and just really relate to them on a number of levels. It’s just really cool how much we relate to one another."

In the end, Vold obviously hopes to get more girls wrestling, but she is just glad to be able to provide a space and a sport for girls.

“I want them to love the sport," Vold said. "But actually I just want them to be strong and confident girls in life."