Sports | Prep
Mayo has no trouble reaching Class AA state girls tennis semifinals

Mayo drilled unseeded Visitation in Tuesday's quarterfinals at the University of Minnesota.

Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Keely Ryder returns the ball to Winona's Julia Reeck during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Mayo blasted its way to a state quarterfinal win over Visitation at the University of Minnesota's Baseline Tennis Center.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 25, 2022 05:19 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo made it look easy in the Class AA state girls tennis quarterfinals, blasting unseeded Visitation 7-0 Tuesday afternoon at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Mayo, the No. 3 seed, next will face No. 2 seed Edina in Wednesday’s 10 a.m. semifinals. Edina blanked unseeded Thief River Falls 7-0 in its quarterfinal.

090421-VARSITY-VOLLEYBALL-TOURNAMENT-0214.jpg
Prep
Century's high-flying Decker dreading the end
Standout middle hitter Paige Decker has been a four-year starter for the Century volleyball team.
October 25, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
110421-VOLLEYBALL-PLAYOFFS-7530.jpg
Prep
Section One volleyball players to watch: Mayo's Hanson, Lester create problem for opponents
Section One volleyball playoffs begin this week. Mayo's Hannah Hanson and Jadyn Lester are among 12 girls from Section One who stand out.
October 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Prep
Lourdes pushes its way into girls tennis state semifinals
The Lourdes girls tennis team edged Pine City 4-3 in the quarterfinal round of the Section 1A playoffs.
October 25, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed and defending state champion Minnetonka against No. 4 Elk River. Minnetonka beat Mounds View 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Elk River beat No. 5 Maple Grove 5-2.

Mayo lost to Edina 6-1 earlier this season, though most of the matches were extremely close. Mayo lost twice to Minnetonka this year.

Against Visitation, 17-3 Mayo won all of its matches in straight sets.

QUARTERFINALS

Mayo 7, Visitation 0

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Reese Foley 6-0, 6-0; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Meryl Rosenberger 6-2, 6-3; Keely Ryder (M) def. Mary Kate Commers 6-0, 6-0; Ana Medina (M) def. Kiersti Joerger 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Julia Harms/Lily Callanan 6-0, 6-2; Malea Diehn/Taylor Hill (M) def. Grace Keeley/Nora Commers 6-0, 6-0; Ella Dozois/Jorden Ruskell (M) def. Jordyn Jarpe/Sarah Kodama 6-0, 6-1.

