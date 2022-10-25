Mayo has no trouble reaching Class AA state girls tennis semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo made it look easy in the Class AA state girls tennis quarterfinals, blasting unseeded Visitation 7-0 Tuesday afternoon at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Mayo, the No. 3 seed, next will face No. 2 seed Edina in Wednesday’s 10 a.m. semifinals. Edina blanked unseeded Thief River Falls 7-0 in its quarterfinal.

The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed and defending state champion Minnetonka against No. 4 Elk River. Minnetonka beat Mounds View 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Elk River beat No. 5 Maple Grove 5-2.

Mayo lost to Edina 6-1 earlier this season, though most of the matches were extremely close. Mayo lost twice to Minnetonka this year.

Against Visitation, 17-3 Mayo won all of its matches in straight sets.

QUARTERFINALS

Mayo 7, Visitation 0

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Reese Foley 6-0, 6-0; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Meryl Rosenberger 6-2, 6-3; Keely Ryder (M) def. Mary Kate Commers 6-0, 6-0; Ana Medina (M) def. Kiersti Joerger 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Julia Harms/Lily Callanan 6-0, 6-2; Malea Diehn/Taylor Hill (M) def. Grace Keeley/Nora Commers 6-0, 6-0; Ella Dozois/Jorden Ruskell (M) def. Jordyn Jarpe/Sarah Kodama 6-0, 6-1.

