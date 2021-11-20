SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Mayo has three swimmers qualify for state championship finals

Mayo junior Natalie Boorjian and senior Ava Gustafson both finished in the top eight of the preliminary round of the Class AA girls state swimming and diving finals on Friday and advanced to Saturday's championship round.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 19, 2021 09:22 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo junior Natalie Boorjian qualified for the championship finals in a pair of individual events during the Class AA girls swimming and diving state preliminary round on Friday.

The top eight finishers of each of the 11 swimming events earn a berth in the championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 will swim in the consolation finals.

Boorjian placed fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:01.87. She was the sixth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.92.

Mayo senior Ava Gustafson also earned a berth in the championship finals. She was in fifth place in the 100 breaststroke after the prelims with a time of 1:04.59.

Gustafson just missed a spot in the championship finals in the 200 individual medley. She placed ninth, one spot out of the championship finals, with a time of 2:08.18.

Century qualified all three of its relays for the state meet and all three earned a berth in the consolation finals.

The Century 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Blixt, Avery Severson, Sarah Homme and Katherine Homme was 12th with a time 1:39.95.

The Panthers' 400 freestyle relay team of Emily Garrison, Severson, Katherine Homme and Paige Patten was in 14th in 3:38.98. Century's 200 medley relay team of Garrison, Lily Rittenhouse, Audra Wagstaff and Blixt was 15th in 1:50.57.

Mayo had two relays earn a berth in the consolation finals. The 200 medley foursome of Elise Weingarten, Gustafson, Madeline Gau and Boorjian placed 12th in 1:50.10. The 400 freestyle relay team of Boorjian, Gau, Gustavson and Ellie Porrata was 16th in 3:40.59.

John Marshall's lone state qualifier earned a berth in the consolation finals. Eighth-grader Julia Ogren was 12th in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.39.

Blixt, also an eighth-grader, was 15th in the 50 freestyle in 24.62.

Swimmers who finished lower than 16th did not advance to Saturday's championship round.

Severson was 17th in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.07 while Blixt was 17th in the 100 freestyle in 54.46.

Garrison was 19th in the 100 butterfly in 59.93 followed by Wagstaff in 20th in 1:00.00.

Katherine Homme was 21st in both the 50 freestyle (25.02) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.08). Patten finished 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.35.

Saturday's final round will begin at 6 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

