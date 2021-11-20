Mayo has three swimmers qualify for state championship finals

MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo junior Natalie Boorjian qualified for the championship finals in a pair of individual events during the Class AA girls swimming and diving state preliminary round on Friday.

The top eight finishers of each of the 11 swimming events earn a berth in the championship finals. Swimmers 9-16 will swim in the consolation finals.

Boorjian placed fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:01.87. She was the sixth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.92.

Mayo senior Ava Gustafson also earned a berth in the championship finals. She was in fifth place in the 100 breaststroke after the prelims with a time of 1:04.59.

Gustafson just missed a spot in the championship finals in the 200 individual medley. She placed ninth, one spot out of the championship finals, with a time of 2:08.18.

Century qualified all three of its relays for the state meet and all three earned a berth in the consolation finals.

The Century 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Blixt, Avery Severson, Sarah Homme and Katherine Homme was 12th with a time 1:39.95.

The Panthers' 400 freestyle relay team of Emily Garrison, Severson, Katherine Homme and Paige Patten was in 14th in 3:38.98. Century's 200 medley relay team of Garrison, Lily Rittenhouse, Audra Wagstaff and Blixt was 15th in 1:50.57.

Mayo had two relays earn a berth in the consolation finals. The 200 medley foursome of Elise Weingarten, Gustafson, Madeline Gau and Boorjian placed 12th in 1:50.10. The 400 freestyle relay team of Boorjian, Gau, Gustavson and Ellie Porrata was 16th in 3:40.59.

John Marshall's lone state qualifier earned a berth in the consolation finals. Eighth-grader Julia Ogren was 12th in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.39.

Blixt, also an eighth-grader, was 15th in the 50 freestyle in 24.62.

Swimmers who finished lower than 16th did not advance to Saturday's championship round.

Severson was 17th in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.07 while Blixt was 17th in the 100 freestyle in 54.46.

Garrison was 19th in the 100 butterfly in 59.93 followed by Wagstaff in 20th in 1:00.00.

Katherine Homme was 21st in both the 50 freestyle (25.02) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.08). Patten finished 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.35.

Saturday's final round will begin at 6 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.