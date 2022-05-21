SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo has two high jump 6-6 in True Team meet

Mayo finished 10th out of 12 teams in the Class AAA state True Team boys track-and-field meet, but had some glowing performances along the way.

Rochester Mayo High School Spartans logo
Mayo high School
By Staff reports
May 21, 2022 10:48 AM
STILLWATER — The Mayo boys track and field team got a brilliant performances from two of its high jumpers and finished 10th in the 12-team Class AAA True Team meet.

Mayo’s Yaih Marial and Adam Myren both cleared 6-foot-6 in the high jump, a rarity in the high school ranks. Marial finished first in the event, Myren second as Marial had fewer misses at that height.

Annual track-and-field superpower Rosemount won the meet with 1,206 points. Wayzata was second (1,096) and Owatonna third (987.5). Mayo scored 777.5 points.

Mayo also go a first-place finish from its 4x200 relay team (Carter Holcomb, Max Vandekeift, Cayden Holcomb, Noah Smith). It was timed in 1:30.60.

Standout Mayo sprinter Smith landed second in the 200 with a 22.44 time. Cayden Holcomb cleared 13-3 in the pole vault to finish second, while teammate Lucas Peterson was third (12-0).

Team scores

Rosemount 1,206, Wayzata 1,096, Owatonna 987.5, Stillwater 982.5, Andover 885.5, Forest Lake 843, Blaine 837, Lakeville South 835.5, Edina 784, Mayo 777.5, Mounds View 753, Alexandria 569.5.

Individual results

(First place, Mayo top-20 finishers)

100 — 1. Joe Manser (Edina) 10.95. 200 — 1. Joe Manser (Edina) 22.15; 2. Nhoah Smith (Mayo) 22.44. 400 — 1. Joe Manser (Edina) 48.94; 17. Jared Roberson (Mayo) 52.87. 800 — 1. Victor Lelinga (Mounds View) 1:58.19; 13. Lucas Olson (Mayo) 2:02.58. 1,600 — 1. William Skelly (Mounds View) 4:15.22. 3,200 — 1. Daniel Vanacker (Forest Lake) 9:26.56. 110 hurdles — 1. Blake Nyenati (Andover) 14.45; 9. Cayden Holcomb (Mayo) 15.90. 300 hurdles —1. Blake Nyenati (Andover) 39.70; 6. Carter Holcomb (Mayo) 41.82.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Lakeville South 42.85; 4. Mayo 43.51. 4x200 — 1. Mayo 1:30.60. 4x400 — 1. Andover 3:26.88; 11. Mayo 3:39.40. 4x800 — 1. Wayzata 8:11.62; 7. Mayo 8:26.75.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Hayden Bills (Rosemount) 55-3 1/4; 9. Gideon Heng (Mayo) 48.4 1/2; 13. Ethan Kramer (Mayo) 46-9 3/4. Discus — 1. Hayden Bills (Rosemount) 176-3; 13. Ethan Kramer (Mayo) 135-9; 18. Matthew Myren (Mayo) 131-8. High jump — 1. Yaih Marial (Mayo) 6-6; 2. Adam Myren (Mayo) 6-6; 6. Max Vande Kieft (Mayo) 6-0. Pole vault — 1. Jack Helmich (Wayzata) 14-8; 2. (tie) Cayden Holcomb (Mayo) 13-3; 3. Lucas Peterson (Mayo) 12-0; 9. Calder Sheehan (Mayo) 12-0. Long jump — 1. Justin Gleason (Owatonna) 21-10 1/2; 17. Yaih Marial (Mayo) 19-11 1/4. Triple jump — 1. William Heydt (Alexandria) 44-6 1/2; 14. Kymani Chitulangoma (Mayo) 40-8 1/2; 15. Yaih Marial (Mayo) 40-6 1/2.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
