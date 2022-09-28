Mayo honors Dr. Abboud with ceremony, handles Austin for eighth straight win

ROCHESTER — On Tuesday night, hundreds of people, including more than 50 former players came to Mayo Stadium to honor the man that had done so much for them.

This after all, was their chance to say thank you.

In fact, this was not only Mayo High School's chance to repay someone that not only brought the highest level of soccer to the pitch, but also truly embodied what it meant to be a Spartan, developing even better people off of the field.

The legacy of Dr. Abboud was already unquestioned, but now it is enshrined as the boys soccer program officially named the south end zone of the Mayo High School soccer stadium the Dr. Charles Abboud End in a ceremony before Tuesday's game against Austin.

Dr. Charles Abboud speaks in front of the newly established sign that honors him during Tuesday's ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Mayo High School.

The Spartans — ranked No. 10 in Class AAA — went on to beat the Packers 3-0 for their eighth consecutive victory in what was a perfect way to cap off a memorable day for the program and the 83-year-old Dr. Abboud.

"I am a foreigner and my knowledge of the English language doesn't give me much leeway to tell you how much I appreciate the event," Abboud told the crowd. "But above all, all the people here showing me love. I know that the school is honoring me with this, but I know that behind me, there was a silent majority of people, who deserve to be named at that end too.

"It's not only the athletes, it's not only my family, but as well as Mayo High School and its athletic directors and its athletic office, the coaches that I have had the privilege and honor to work with. All of you have left an indelible mark in my soul."

Often considered the Godfather of Rochester soccer, Abboud finished helped start the Mayo High School boys soccer program. He spent a remarkable 34 seasons manning the Spartans sideline, finishing with a remarkable record of 457-113-43 with seven state tournament appearances, before retiring after the 2019 season.

But most of all, his impact on the lives of adolescents was second to none.

That was represented in the crowd of supporters that came, which included John Marshall head coach Abdul Noor, who was adamant on being at the ceremony despite the Rockets hosting Owatonna at the same time.

He was just one of many to also write a heartfelt a message or a note, which the team gave to Abboud — along with a team signed t-shirt and a plaque.

It hit home for Abboud, who had to take a long pause to fight back the emotions.

"You can see how much it meant to Dr. Abboud," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said. "... He's just an amazing person. To do this for 34 years and to always start out with, 'hello, my friend,' amazing.'"

The Spartans (10-1, 7-1) then went out and honored Abboud on the pitch.

Connecting pass after pass, the Spartans proved why soccer is called the beautiful game, mounting tremendous pressure in the opening 15 minutes. Calvin Grothey broke through in the 17th minute, burying a nice feed from Xavi Laacke into the upper left corner of the net — the first of many in the Dr. Charles Abboud End.

"It was very emotional to score first goal," Grothey said. "Dr. Abboud, he founded the program. He helped coach me as a freshman, as an eighth-grader, he meant a lot to me and my development as a player."

It was a sentiment shared by many of the Spartans.

Mayo's Patrick Haslam makes a heart gesture to the Mayo supporters after scoring to make it 2-0 in the first half against Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

"If it weren't for him, I wouldn't be the type of player that I am today," Bryan Islas-Aguirre said. "He's very wise. He knows what to say at the right moment. He took a chance on me and gave me his all, so I gave him my all."

Patrick Haslam added the second goal under 10 minutes later, taking advantage of a ricochet on the attempted clearance.

Parker Nelson scored his first ever varsity goal on a well-placed shot with Laacke collecting his second assist in the process.

Tony Dunn made two saves in net and combined with the defense for the clean sheet for the Spartans, who now have a tough stretch with games against Northfield and Winona.

"A great end to a memorable day," Jennings said.