Mayo knocks off Century to advance to Section 1AAA title game

For Yonis Muse and the Mayo boys soccer team, Thursday night's Section 1AAA semifinal against Century offered them the perfect opportunity for a little payback.

They didn't waste it.

After being blanked by the Panthers in the regular season and finishing second behind them in the Big Nine Conference standings, the third-seeded Spartans got the last laugh, using two first half goals from Muse and some solid second-half defense to knock off the second-seeded Panthers 2-1 at Century High School.

Mayo (13-3) is now one game away from the state tournament as it will take on top-seeded and unbeaten Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lakeville in the Section 1AAA championship match.

"I'm just so happy we won," Muse said with a laugh. "... (Century) is a great team. They're one of the best teams we have played all season even though we played Lakeville South, they have great players, too. This team is just a different level because they've been playing together for a long time and have that chemistry."

It was Muse that was no doubt the man of the match.

He broke a scoreless tie when he finished a penalty kick after Century goalkeeper Charlie Odell was whistled for a foul for taking out Tim Persons. The call — depending on what team was asked — could have went either way. Regardless, Muse tucked the penalty shot inside the right post for the 1-0 advantage.

But Muse wasn't done yet.

A few minutes later, he delivered a top notch finish, volleying a perfect cross from Persons into the back of the net for a pretty goal and a 2-0 Mayo lead with just more than 14 minutes left in the first half.

"That was a great goal," Century coach Hal Houghton said. "We had a misplay, they made a nice cross and the kid put it away."

Truthfully, for 70 of the game's 80 minutes those were the only two chances Mayo had and it capitalized on them, while the same could not be said for Century.

The Panthers (14-3) controlled play, dominating possession and drawing dangerous free kicks just outside the box. In fact, in the first 10 minutes they had three free kicks from the edge of the penalty area but couldn't put it away. They also had a shot hit the post and a number of other times just simply missed the net.

Century's Max Comfere brings the ball up the field during Thursday night's Section 1AAA semifinal against Century. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

"Lots of chances, just didn't put them away," Houghton said.

Century did break through with just more than nine minutes before the half, thanks to a nice through ball from Noah Gjervik that linked up perfectly with Max Comfere, who buried it to make it 2-1. It also flipped the momentum back to the Panthers as they looked for the equalizer. It appeared they were about to have one when Sohum Joshi found himself all alone about seven yards out from the goal after a nice feed from Comfere. All Joshi had to do was beat the keeper and he did, but he had tough luck, hitting the crossbar flush and left the score at 2-1 heading into the half.

"If Sohum's goes in, then it's a completely different second half, a completely different game," Houghton said.

For Century, it was truly its last great chance of the night as the Spartans tightened up defensively in the second half. Once again Muse was the difference maker, dropping back to play more of a defensive midfielder, where he and Bryan Islas Aguirre effectively eliminated Century's talented midfielders, specifically Rivaldo Pena and Abdirasak Bulale.

"Credit to Yonis for getting back and covering," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said. "We moved him from a 10 to an eight roll. Less attacking, more defensive and did a great job."

"(Pena) is really one of their best players," Muse said. "By marking him and taking him away, he wasn't able to send long balls or anything for Max and that's how they score. Max, he's very fast, so he just needs someone to send him a ball, but once you close that option there's no other way they can really score."

The goal for Century was to attack and be more aggressive in hopes of building on a first half that saw plenty of chances, but Mayo sunk back and really took away the midfield. Whenever Century was able to get the ball forward to Comfere, he was surrounded by four or five defenders, causing frustration which led to impatience from the Panthers' attack. Their best chance in the second half came when Comfere missed the net on a header off a free kick that would have been a sensational goal.

"We just didn't take advantage of the stuff we talked about at halftime," Houghton said. "You could see Max was getting frustrated. We would get the ball up there and it would be one on eight. So our guys weren't playing quite like the way we talked about at the half."

But the credit has to go to the Spartans, who shook off some shaky defense in the first half to not only send their intra-city rival home prematurely, but also put them one step closer to a state tournament berth.

"It's always good to win in the Darby," Mayo coach Tim Jennings said. "But Century is an excellent team. They were very deserving Big Nine champions. It obviously feels good to come back and get the rubber match against them. They are such a good team. So many good players. Everyone should feel proud of this one tonight."