Mayo knocks off defending tennis champion Minnetonka

MINNETONKA — The same two teams that met in the Class AA girls tennis final a year ago squared off again on Wednesday, this time Mayo turning the tables on defending-champion Minnetonka.

Mayo, which lost 6-1 to the Skippers a year ago, beat them 6-0 on Wednesday in the non-conference affair. Mayo moved to 2-0 with the win.

The No. 1 singles match, which paired top-five players in the state Claire Loftus of Mayo and Karina Elvestrom of Minnetonka, was halted in the second set due to extreme heat. Loftus had won the first set but trailed 3-2 in the second one.

Mayo won all three of its doubles matches in three sets. It dropped the first set in all of those before bouncing back.

No other individual scores or matchups were available from the dual.

