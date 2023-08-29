Mayo looking to make the most of historic opportunity with leap to Class 6A

ROCHESTER — Since it was announced that the Mayo High School football team would make the jump up to Class 6A this season, the Spartans have looked at it one way and one way only:

An opportunity.

A chance to show the team that has been the cream of the crop in Section 1, Class 5A with back-to-back state tournament appearances that it can in fact play with the biggest and baddest the state of Minnesota has to offer. It's a message coach Donny Holcomb has harped since day one and one the Spartans have taken to heart.

“We all have had this underdog mentality this summer,” junior Calder Sheehan said. “We have nothing to lose. It's just a great opportunity to show how good of a team we actually are. We're looking forward to it.”

Of course, the opportunity is a mighty one for the battle-tested Spartans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spartans find themselves in a much bigger pond as section realignments have bumped them up to Section 3, Class 6A.

Gone are the days of playing crosstown rivals John Marshall and Century. Instead, in come traditional state powers such as Rosemount, Lakeville North and Lakeville South.

With it comes a different set of expectations — one that has the Spartans playing the underdog role and one they are more than embracing.

“Knowing that we don't know any of these teams and these teams don't know us, we've never played them. Love it. I mean, it's something new, it's nothing we can control,” senior wide receiver Carter Holcomb said. “So we just got to play through it and just keep grinding.”

Holcomb leads a list of talented skill position players that give Mayo more than a chance to grasp this historic opportunity.

Holcomb enters his senior season as arguably the most impactful offensive player in southeastern Minnesota. He led the state with 1,257 yards receiving and was also No. 1 among receivers with 18 touchdowns as a junior in helping Mayo reach its second consecutive state tournament after a 25-year drought.

His teammate on the other side? It's 6-foot-5 Lucas Olson, who is back after catching 28 passes for more than 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns. After a year that saw him compete on the state-qualifying Mayo wrestling team, he is looking for a bigger role on the gridiron, as is senior quarterback Rees Grimsrud.

In his first year as a starter, Grimsrud was solid, tossing 24 touchdowns with 2,146 yards passing, while completing more than 65% of his passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Factor in the return of standout running back Isaiah Beale, who averaged nearly seven yards per carry en route to 976 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns as just a sophomore a year ago, and the Spartans sport an impressive set of athletes set to help score some points.

The key will be the offensive line.

Seniors Remington Gau and William Smith will look to help shoulder the load left behind by the graduation of standouts Ethan Kramer and Jorge Martinez.

"Honestly our whole line has just tremendously stepped up," Sheehan said. "I think they kind of realized that they need to step up too just because of this season. I feel like last year our linemen were coming out and setting the tone. The rest, I feel just kind bought into the experience and opportunity. I feel like we've all kind of just stepped up in our own way as well."

Gau and Smith and the continued development of guys like Caleb Loomis will be the difference. The teams in Class 6A certainly have the depth when it comes to the lines. That's something the Spartans learned all too well during the summer in 7-on-7 activities.

“That's the biggest thing when they have five guys who they can bring out on offense and then when those five guys are coming off the field, the defense is coming out. And it's four different guys coming out,” coach Donny Holcomb said. “That's what we've seen in seven on seven. I mean, we'll be on defense and will stop a team or not stop a team. And all of a sudden, our guys are running back to go play offense. And there's a whole new defense from the other team out there.”

It’s the type of challenge no other Mayo squad has ever had before. And it's one the Spartans feel like they are more than prepared for.

“You can make excuses and all that kind of stuff, but in the end, it doesn't matter,” coach Holcomb said. “Nobody really cares. Just gotta go after it. The guys are excited for it and looking forward to the opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 2023 football schedule

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 31 — Mayo at Burnsville. Sept. 8 — Eagan at Mayo. Sept. 15 — Farmington at Mayo. Sept. 21 — Mayo at Rosemount. Sept. 29 — Lakeville South at Mayo.

Oct. 6 — Mayo at Lakeville North. Oct. 13 — Mayo at Eden Prairie. Oct. 19 — East Ridge at Mayo.