Mayo looks to snap postseason skid against rival Century

CENTURY at MAYO

SECTION 1AAAAA SEMIFINALS

7 p.m., Saturday

At Mayo High School Stadium

Records: No. 5 seed Century 4-5; No. 1 Mayo 7-1.

Last meeting: Mayo defeated Century 42-0 on Sept. 17 at Mayo to earn its second straight win in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last game: Century beat rival John Marshall 40-28 in the section quarterfinals on Tuesday. Mayo had a first-round bye in section play, and closed the regular season with a 41-15 win over Byron.

Century notes: The Panthers have three straight wins over Mayo in section play dating back to 2016, but it will be a major challenge for Century to continue that run. Mayo excels on both sides of the ball and easily handled Century during the regular season. The Panthers started the season 0-4 against the toughest part of their schedule, but they have now won three straight and four of five. Senior Cole Elbing has rushed for 290 yards and three TDs in the past two weeks. He has 642 rushing yards and 8 TDs this season. Junior Josh Berg (13 catches, 19.5 average, 4 TDs) has caught a touchdown pass in three straight games. Senior Matt Haun is up to 885 yards passing and 8 TD tosses. Damian Gerads and KK Silipkoh both had two interceptions in the section win over JM. Silipkoh has scored a defensive touchdown in two of the past three games. "It's going to be a dogfight, so (we need to) get ahead early," Silipkoh said of facing Mayo.

Mayo notes: The No. 6-ranked Spartans earned a bye and a much-deserved rest after a regular season that saw them go 7-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Southeast District and be ranked as high as fourth in the Class AAAAA state poll. They ended the season with a three-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 138-35 in the process after suffering their only loss of the season to Mankato West in Week 5. In fact, outside of that game, the Spartans are outscoring teams 330-94, including a 42-0 victory over Century on Sept. 17. Quarterback Bennett Ellsworth threw three touchdowns in that game, completing 13 of 19 passes for 245 yards. He finished the regular season with 1,767 yards passing with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions, while completing more than 60% of his passes. His favorite target, Cayden Holcomb, needs 139 receiving yards to reach 1,000, as the senior receiver sits at 861 yards and nine touchdowns on 53 receptions. But the Mayo offense really goes when running back Noah Smith has room to operate. He's a home run hitter every time he touches the ball as he averages more than eight yards a carry and has 16 rushing touchdowns to go along with two receiving TDs, a kick return and an interception return for 20 total scores. He needs just 117 yards to reach 1,000.

Century coach Jon Vik says: "Mayo can run the ball, they can throw the ball, they have great receivers on the outside and they have a great running back. The offensive line is playing extremely well. Defensively, honestly they have played great football all year. Even the Mankato West game was a close game. They have an outstanding football team and we're going to have to play our best game of the year to have a chance against these guys."

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb says: "They're an improved team and I think they're doing some good things. Any time you play a team twice, especially in town, you have to be on top of your game. It looks like they're just really executing. They've got some guys in different spots but I think it's just the course of the season. You get those eight weeks to prepare and get better. And coach Vik has done a great job with that. You can definitely see they're improved."

Up next: The winner will take on Owatonna or Northfield in the Section 1AAAAA championship game on Nov. 6 at the high seed.

— Guy N. Limbeck, Alex VandenHouten • Post Bulletin