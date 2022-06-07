SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Mayo, Lourdes both cruise in state tennis quarterfinals

Mayo and Lourdes won by the same score — 6-1 — as they had a relatively easy time in their respective Class AA and A boys state tournament quarterfinal duals on Tuesday.

Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo’s Tej Bhagra returns a volley during a a No. 1. Singles boys tennis match against Century on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Rochester Tennis Connection Outdoor Site in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
June 07, 2022 03:58 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo and Lourdes were both impressive winners on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of their respective Class AA and A boys team tennis duals.

No. 4 seeded Mayo figured to have the toughest task, taking on No. 5 seed Eagan. However, the Spartans made things look fairly easy, cruising to a 6-1 win at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Mayo won at every spot except for No. 3 singles. The matches weren’t all easy, as No. 1 singles man Tej Bhagra beat Allen Gong 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 and No. 2 man Spencer Busch beat Carter Michaels 7-6 (7-4 tie-breaker), 6-1.

Gong was ranked No. 9 in Class AA, while eighth-grader Bhagra was ranked seventh.

All of Mayo’s double wins came in straight sets, where it has been dominant all season.

Mayo improved to 19-3 and will play No. 1 seed Orono at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The winner moves to the 4 p.m. championship, the loser to the 2 p.m. third-place dual.

Mayo lost 6-1 to Orono earlier this season, a team that beat No. 1-ranked Wayzata in its section championship two weeks ago.

Eagles face Breck next

No. 2-ranked Lourdes was a decided favorite over No. 9 Foley in the Class A quarterfinals at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

The Eagles lived up to that favored status, losing just once and that in three sets and a tie-breaker. All but one of Lourdes’ wins came in straight sets.

At No. 4 singles, Lourdes’ Evan Witter finished with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 win.

Lourdes moved to 14-5 overall. Its next task will be much tougher, though the Eagles will be favored again. In Wednesday’s 10 a.m. semifinals, it plays No. 3-ranked Breck, last year’s state champion. The winner will almost certainly meet No. 1-ranked St. Paul Academy in the championship. That is slated for 4 p.m. The third-place dual is at 2 p.m.

Lourdes has beaten Breck once this year, 5-2 during the regular season.

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals

• At U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center

Mayo 6, Eagan 1
Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Allen Gong 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; Spencer Busch (M) def. Carter Michaels 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Owen Heidtke (E) def. Zach Thomas 6-2, 6-2; Noah Winsniewski (M) def. Gustafson 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Phil Wisniewski/Ben Erickson (M) def. Prasithan Ganeshkumar/Eric Li 6-0, 6-1; Caleb Neisen/Daniel Meunier (M) def. August Krahn/Will Heidtke 6-1, 6-3; David Teng/Caleb Kennel (M) def. Barbato/Charlie Stonecipher 6-3, 6-4.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

• At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Lourdes 6, Foley 1
Singles: Marjan Veldic (L) def. Riley Erkens 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Leeser (L) def. Wyatt Harris 6-0, 6-1; Freddie Suhler (L) def. Colton Rothfork 6-1, 6-1; Evan Witter (L) def. Breck 4-6, 6-2, 10-5. Doubles: Carter Thell/Gavin Gross (F) def. Easton Blissenbach/Charlie Young 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-4; Jack Fitzgerald/Ethan Hubbard (L) def. Ben Hutchins/Isaac Milejczak 6-1, 6-2; Jonathan Boughey/Ethan Thompson (L) def. Weston Harris/Max Chmielewski 6-3, 6-4.

