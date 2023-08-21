Mayo, Lourdes girls tennis teams among state's top contenders

CENTURY

Head coach: Melissa Coleman. Assistant: Abby Borene.

Last year: 4-7 Big Nine, 6-9 overall; lost in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament to Northfield, 5-2.

Top returners: Sr. No. 1 singles Reetu Gurung; Sr. No. 1 doubles Sarah Nevenheim; Sr. No. 1 doubles Sarah Yilma doubles; Sr. No. 2 doubles Kaitlin Osburn; Sr. No. 2 doubles Rachel Taunton; So. No. 2 singles Tea McEachern.

Outlook: The Panthers have a new head coach but she’s not new to the program. Melissa Coleman goes from assistant to Kris Allen to head coach. Coleman has an excellent assistant in Abby Borene who played college tennis at Gustavus Adolphus. Look for Century to make a jump from last year’s 4-7 record. It was on the verge of winning more duals than that, but just missed. With eight returning seniors, that experience is expected to pay off. They will also be nice mentors for the younger girls on the team. Coleman is optimistic. “We have the depth this year and for a few years to come,” she said. “Our numbers are just as high this year as last. So, I am positive that we will be right there in the thick of things. We have a great group of competitive players.”

MAYO

Head coach: Jeff Demaray. Assistants: Brett Pauley, Tristen Bryant-Otakye.

Last year: 11-0 Big Nine, 20-4 overall. Mayo finished as state runner-up to Minnetonka, losing 6-1 in the final. Claire Loftus and sister Aoife Loftus won the state individual doubles title. Mayo’s doubles team of Keely Ryder and Malea Diehn finished fifth at state.

Top returners: Jr. No. 1 singles Claire Loftus; Fr. singles Aoife Loftus; Fr. singles/doubles Malea Diehn; Jr. singles/doubles Keely Ryder; So. singles Ana Medina; Sr. doubles Nandini Iyer; Sr. doubles Audrey Aney.

Outlook: Mayo might have its best girls tennis team ever and one with a serious shot at winning the school’s first state title in girls tennis. Junior Claire Loftus is considered the second best Class AA tennis player in the state. She and freshman sister Aoife Loftus roared to the state doubles title a year ago. Claire figures to play singles at state this season. Mayo, which returns its top seven players from last year’s state runner-up team, is loaded in singles and doubles. In singles, Claire Loftus is the undisputed No. 1 player. Freshman Aoifey Loftus, freshman Malea Diehn, junior Keely Ryder and sophomore Ana Medina round out the singles lineup, minus one of those to-be-determined players who will shift to doubles. “This team has put in an enormous amount of time on the tennis court this off-season,” Mayo coach Jeff Demaray said. “They realize that we have an incredible opportunity to do something that has never been done at Mayo, win a team state championship. We will have tons of fun, learn life lessons, and work hard to hopefully fulfill our dream."

JOHN MARSHALL

Head coach: Nick Uphoff. Assistant: Chris Priebe.

Last year: 4-7 Big Nine Conference. JM lost in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament to Owatonna, 4-3.

Top returners: Aubrey Ackman, Sasha Wheeler, Sreyoli Bhattacharya, Kate Anderson, Kendra Kampmeier.

Outlook: JM has a new head coach, Nick Uphoff taking over for the co-head coaching combination of Elizabeth Fink and Jane Peloquin-Fink. The Rockets don’t have a star, but they have solid depth and excellent leadership. JM returns the No. 2 singles player from last year’s Section 1AA first-round dual (Aubrey Ackman), its No. 3 (Sasha Wheeler) and its No. 4 (Sreyoli Bhattacharya). Uphoff likes the looks of things. “We will be working on continuing to build strong tennis strategy and mental toughness to create a strong team for this year,” he said. “On the court, we fight for every point, support each others victories and lift each other from defeats. Our bond is unbreakable, our passion is undeniable, and our love for the game fuels our every swing.”

LOURDES

Head coach: Ben Maes. Assistants: None yet.

Last year: 10-0 Hiawatha Valley League, 16-3 overall. Lourdes finished as Class A state champion, winning it all for the first time since 2010. The Eagles upset Breck 4-3 in the state title dual. Ryann Witter finished second in singles in the individual state tournament. Elyse Palen and Caroline Daly combined to also finish second at state in doubles.

Top returners: Sr. No. 1/2 singles Carolyn Daly; Sr. No. 1/2 singles/doubles Elyse Palen; Sr. No. 3 singles/No. 1 doubles Erin Witter; Sr. No. 4 singles/No. 1 doubles Taylor Elliott; Sr. No. 4 singles/No. 1 doubles Katherine Sieve; Sr. doubles Ellie Leise.

Outlook: It’s impossible to top what the Eagles did last season, winning their first state championship since 2010 and getting it done with an upset of Breck in the final. Lourdes graduated three players from that team, including No. 1 singles player Ryann Witter. Still, optimism remains for this 2023 Eagles edition. They return six crucial seniors — Carolyn Daly, Elyse Palen, Erin Witter, Taylor Elliott, Katherine Sieve and Ellie Leise. That, combined with some nice young Eagles talent, might be enough to earn another state title. Lourdes players have put in ample work during the high school off-season, according to Eagles coach Ben Maes. “During our first week of practice I noticed confident players,” Maes said. “A team that is ready for battle. Last year’s state championship definitely created a hunger for more. Big difference from last year as it took us a very long time to get us where we needed to be. Our No. 1 goal is making it to the state tournament. Once we are there everything else is a bonus. Our team will work hard, while having fun, to make this a successful season.”