SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo, Lourdes girls tennis teams in the hunt for state titles

Neither Mayo nor Lourdes is favored to win it all in their respective state girls tennis tournaments, but both have a shot.

Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes cheers after winning the Section 1A championship against Winona Cotter on Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Cotter 7-0, sending it to the state tournament.
Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 24, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Mayo and Lourdes girls tennis teams are in pretty much the same spot.

Both ranked in the top three in the state in their respective classes, both with a dynamite player at No. 1 singles, both with depth and both clinging to a season-long goal of winning a state championship, all while not being favored to do it.

Also Read
Lanesboro, Kingsland football
Prep
Spring Grove the Section 1 Nine-Man favorite, but Lanesboro lurks
Spring Grove downed Lanesboro in the final regular-season game of the year. There is a great chance that those two top-five ranked Nine-Man football teams will meet again in the Section One title game.
October 24, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
FILLMORE-CENTRAL-FOOTBALL.DUP.jpg
Prep
Final high school football poll: Unbeaten Fillmore Central ranked No. 2
2022 MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBLL POLL - FINAL
October 24, 2022 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

On Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ll each get a chance to reach their dream. Mayo will do it in the Class AA state tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Center and Lourdes in the Class A state tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Here is a look at how each is stacking up and appreciating the moment.

Mayo

The Spartans likely played their best tennis in the Section 1AA championship, overwhelming No. 6 ranked Lakeville South 7-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, momentum is on No. 3-ranked Mayo’s side as it prepares to take on unseeded Visitation at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Spartans are at state for a staggering 25th time in the last 26 years.

But they’ve yet to win it. Ranked ahead of them and both in the tournament are No. 1-ranked Minnetonka and No. 2 Edina. Mayo is 18-3, with a pair of losses to Minnetonka and one to Edina.

The Spartans, despite having an extremely young lineup, believe they have a chance to beat either of those teams. If Mayo wins its first-round dual with Visitation, it would likely face Edina in Wednesday morning’s semifinals. A win there would almost certainly pit it against defending state champion Minnetonka for the title.

Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Keely Ryder returns the ball to Winona's Julia Reeck during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“I really like our team right now,” Mayo coach Jeff Demaray said. “We’re playing really well. We’ve come a long way since the first part of the year. I loved the way we played against Lakeville South — really focused and really focused on the next point.”

Mayo has one of the top players in the state on its side, No. 6-ranked Claire Loftus. Minnetonka has three players ranked ahead of the sophomore, No. 1 Sarah Shahbaz, No. 2 Kelsey Phillips and No. 5 Karina Elvestrom. Neither Visitation nor Edina have anyone ranked in the top 10.

So, looking ahead, expect to see Loftus at No. 1 singles throughout the team tournament, except if Mayo was fortunate to meet Minnetonka in the final. Then, a switch to doubles could happen.

But Demaray doesn’t want to focus on anything that could happen Wednesday. There is a dual with Visitation to get through first.

“When you get to state, you’ve got to respect every team that’s there,” Demaray said. “It is a challenge to get there, so you know that any team at state is good. We are going to be really focused on Visitation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the skill of Loftus, what makes Mayo so good is its overall depth. The Spartans are talented at all positions, including No. 3 doubles where senior captain Ella Dozois resides.

Dozois, who considers Mayo’s chemistry as good as it’s ever been, has a strong belief in her team. She thinks it’s capable of bringing home the top prize.

But she also notes that, thanks to the way her team is constituted, they are feeling little pressure.

“When you have a family aspect to your team like we do, it makes everyone play more freely and feel no pressure,” Dozois said. “Everyone is supporting each other.”

Lourdes

The No. 2-ranked Eagles have been looking up at No. 1 Breck all season. In fact, they’ve been looking up at the Mustangs the last two seasons.

Breck, which beat Lourdes 5-2 earlier this season, is the state’s defending champion. A year ago, it beat the Eagles by the same score in the first round at state.

That won’t happen this time. That’s because if Lourdes and Breck were to meet, it wouldn’t happen until the state championship, with them on opposite sides of the tournament bracket.

The Eagles. who are led by senior and No. 2-ranked Ryann Witter, like the sound of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are really excited; we got a good draw this year,” junior standout doubles player Elyse Palen said. “I’m just really glad that it turned out this way.”

As good as the draw is — and that has everything to do with avoiding Breck in either of the first two rounds — it’s still not an “easy” draw.

Lourdes, Cannon Falls girls tennis
Lourdes' Taylor Elliott returns the ball during a No. 1 doubles tennis match against Cannon Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lourdes figures to be somewhat challenged in the first round, as it faces No. 3-ranked Pine City in Tuesday’s 8 a.m. quarterfinals.

But the 16-3 Eagles, who are state for the 28th straight year, will show up feeling as good about themselves as they have all year.

Lourdes first-year coach Ben Maes has seen significant growth from them, especially in doubles. The confidence there has grown exponentially.

“I think I can now count on that everyone in our lineup, from No. 1 singles to No. 3 doubles, can get a win,” Maes said. “(Early in the year), that was not necessarily the case. No. 2 and 3 doubles can produce now.”

As much as Lourdes wants to safely get out of the first round, then win in Wednesday’s semifinals before hopefully meeting up with Breck in the championship and coming away an upset winner, Maes wants his players to keep all of it in perspective.

He considers this a winner of a season already. Winning it all would be nice, but he says it sure doesn’t “have” to happen.

“The message that I will tell them is that I am proud of this entire team,” Maes said. “I am proud of the way they grew over the course of the entire season. No matter what the outcome is at the state tournament, I am proud of them. If they win state, they’ll have earned it. If they don’t, there is going to be nothing to be disappointed about.”

CLASS AA

(at U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center)

QUARTERFINALS

(Tournament seedings included)

Tuesday, Oct. 25

No. 1 Minnetonka vs. unseeded Mounds View, 8 a.m.

No. 4 Elk River vs. No. 5 Maple Grove, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Edina vs. unseeded Thief River Falls, noon

No. 3 Mayo vs. unseeded Visitation, 2 p.m.

LOSERS BRACKET

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Minnetonka/Mounds View loser vs. Elk River/Maple Grove loser, 4 p.m.

Edina/Thief River Falls loser vs. Mayo/Visitation loser, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Minnetonka/Mounds View winner vs. Elk River/Maple Grove winner, 8 a.m.

Edina/Thief River Falls winner vs. Mayo/Visitation winner, 10 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, THIRD PLACE, FIFTH PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Championship: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third place: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth place: Consolation semifinal winners, noon

CLASS A

(at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

(State rankings included)

No. 2 Lourdes vs. No. 3 Pine City, 8 a.m.

Providence Academy vs. Luverne, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Breck vs. No. 5 St. James, noon

No. 8 Staples-Motley vs. No. 4 Litchfield, 2 p.m.

LOSERS BRACKET

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Lourdes/Pine City loser vs. Providence Academy/Luverne loser, 4 p.m.

Breck/St. James loser vs. Staples-Motley/Litchfield loser, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Lourdes/Pine City winner vs. Providence Academy/Luverne winner, 8 a.m.

Breck/St. James winner vs. Staples-Motley/Litchfield winner, 10 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, THIRD PLACE, FIFTH PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Championship: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third place: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Fifth place: Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGIRLS TENNISLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOL
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Lourdes boys soccer
Prep
Potential Lourdes-PIZM showdown looms in semis; Mayo, Austin draw tough matchups
HVL foes PIZM and Rochester Lourdes are seeded and would play in the semifinal if victorious in their quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Mayo is in a familiar position, while Austin looks to pull off a stunner.
October 24, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lake City, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer
Prep
How PIZM's Konik has gone from 'pretty poor' to building a state title contending program
Growing up in Poland, Rafal Konik, the head coach of the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer team, didn't own a soccer ball until he was 18. Yet, Konik is a big reason why PIZM has reached its second consecutive state tournament.
October 24, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
101621-lourdes-pizm-gsoc-8020.jpg
Prep
SCLA, Winona first-timers at girls soccer state tournament
Lourdes, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura and Winona are the three teams from southeastern Minnesota that have advanced to the girls state soccer tournament.
October 24, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Prep
Assisted by her father, Billmeier kicked Lourdes back into the state tournament
It was Bryn Billmeier's goal in overtime that carried No. 7-ranked Lourdes into the Class A state girls soccer tournament. It was a goal in the making.
October 24, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff