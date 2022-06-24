SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo, Lourdes have players selected All-State in baseball

Hayfield has three players earn All-State honors while Byron, Chatfield, Caledonia and Red Wing all have one player selected.

Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo senior Kyle Prindle is among the area players who have been selected All-State in baseball for the 2022 season.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
June 23, 2022 08:59 PM
Two players from Rochester and three from Class A state runner-up Hayfield have been named All-State in baseball for the 2022 high school spring season.

A total of 99 players over the four classes were honored by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Senior Joe Sperry of Lourdes and senior Alex Prindle of Mayo were honored in their respective classes.

Prindle, a catcher/pitcher, was the only Class AAAA player from the area honored. A total of 22 players were honored in Class AAAA.

Sperry helped Lourdes place third in the state in Class AA. He pitched the Eagles to victory in the state quarterfinal round. Then in the third-place game, he hit two home runs and drove in three runs.

Sperry was one of 30 Class AA players named All-State. Other area players selected in Class AA were senior Thane Meiners of Caledonia and senior Caden Nolte of Chatfield.

Hayfield had three of the 18 players selected to the Class A All-State team. The trio of Vikings chosen were seniors Easton Fritcher, Nolan Klocke and Karver Heydt. Fritcher, a University of Minnesota baseball commit, tossed a one-hit shutout in the state semifinals. Klocke started on the mound for Hayfield as the Vikings won in the state quarterfinals. He then started and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss in the state title game.

Hayfield fell to Gopher Conference rival Randolph in the state championship game. Randolph senior Nathan Weckop was among the Class A All-State selections.

Two area players were among the 29 selected All-Sate in Class AAA. Honored were Byron ace pitcher John Lutzi and Andrew Ball of Red Wing, both seniors.

All-State baseball teams: https://www.mshsbca.org/2022mshsbcaallstate

Related Topics: 2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS HAYFIELD-BROWNSDALELOURDES HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLCHATFIELDCALEDONIABYRONRED WING-WELCHBASEBALL
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
