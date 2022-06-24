Mayo, Lourdes have players selected All-State in baseball

Two players from Rochester and three from Class A state runner-up Hayfield have been named All-State in baseball for the 2022 high school spring season.

A total of 99 players over the four classes were honored by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Senior Joe Sperry of Lourdes and senior Alex Prindle of Mayo were honored in their respective classes.

Prindle, a catcher/pitcher, was the only Class AAAA player from the area honored. A total of 22 players were honored in Class AAAA.

Sperry helped Lourdes place third in the state in Class AA. He pitched the Eagles to victory in the state quarterfinal round. Then in the third-place game, he hit two home runs and drove in three runs.

Sperry was one of 30 Class AA players named All-State. Other area players selected in Class AA were senior Thane Meiners of Caledonia and senior Caden Nolte of Chatfield.

Hayfield had three of the 18 players selected to the Class A All-State team. The trio of Vikings chosen were seniors Easton Fritcher, Nolan Klocke and Karver Heydt. Fritcher, a University of Minnesota baseball commit, tossed a one-hit shutout in the state semifinals. Klocke started on the mound for Hayfield as the Vikings won in the state quarterfinals. He then started and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss in the state title game.

Hayfield fell to Gopher Conference rival Randolph in the state championship game. Randolph senior Nathan Weckop was among the Class A All-State selections.

Two area players were among the 29 selected All-Sate in Class AAA. Honored were Byron ace pitcher John Lutzi and Andrew Ball of Red Wing, both seniors.

All-State baseball teams: https://www.mshsbca.org/2022mshsbcaallstate